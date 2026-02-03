Cresa Hires Ray Anderson to Succeed Tod Lickerman as CEO

Commercial real estate advisory firm Cresa has a new CEO taking the place of Tod Lickerman.

Ray Anderson, who has served as a consultant for major occupier clients for 20 years, has been appointed by the brokerage’s board of directors to the role of CEO, effective immediately. Meanwhile, Lickerman — who served as Cresa’s CEO since 2019 after holding the position of global president and Americas CEO at Cushman & Wakefield — will remain on Cresa’s board and be a “trusted adviser” of the firm, the brokerage said.

As CEO, Anderson will be tasked with guiding Cresa’s expansion into new fields, considering his 20-year track record in strategic consulting, performance improvement and mergers and acquisitions, according to Cresa.

Lickerman will remain on the board of directors of Cresa.

“This is a critical inflection point for the firm as we continue to grow, and [Ray] is the right executive to lead our next phase of expansion,” Gary Gregg, Cresa’s board chairman, said in a statement. “Ray’s proven track record in corporate value creation, organizational transformation and M&A on behalf of corporate clients fits well with Cresa’s occupier advocacy mission.”

Cresa is looking to grow by recruiting and acquiring companies in markets where the company seeks to expand, according to the firm, but the type of markets and firms Cresa will target in its expansion were not immediately disclosed.

Anderson was previously a senior partner at Ernst & Young’s corporate consulting group EY-Parthenon, which advised mergers and acquisitions strategies for its public, private and private equity clients. He was also the head of the Business Performance Improvement Group at Huron Consulting before that, according to Cresa.

“I am impressed by Cresa’s culture and client-centric approach to business and look forward to expanding our footprint and enhancing our services and technology platform to better serve our clients,” Anderson said in a statement.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.