Corebridge Refis Westchester Apartments With $46M Loan

Developer Jordan Errico has sealed a $46 million loan to refinance a transit-oriented multifamily asset in Westchester County, Commercial Observer has learned.

Corebridge Financial supplied the five-year, nonrecourse loan for the 79-unit Pleasantville Lofts in Pleasantville, N.Y., that debuted in 2024. The financing, which closed at an interest rate in the low 5 percent range, replaced a previous $38 million construction loan for the project. Pleasantville Lofts sits adjacent to Pleasantville’s Metro-North commuter rail station and just east of the Saw Mill River Parkway.

Meridian Capital Group arranged the transaction with a team consisting of Brian Flax and John Bianco.

“The combination of asset quality and proximity to the train has resulted in overwhelming demand for the apartments and incredibly high foot traffic in this retail corridor,” Flax said in a statement. “We ran a highly competitive lender process that yielded dozens of aggressive bids from all lender types, including banks, agency lenders, life insurance companies and CMBS lenders.”

Located at 70 Memorial Plaza 31 miles north of Midtown Manhattan, Pleasantville Lofts includes 7,056 square feet of ground-floor retail space leased to food hall concept Wonder, 155 parking spaces and 32 storage units. Community amenities include a fitness center, a pickleball court, a dog park and heated sidewalks.

In a statement, Errico credited Alison Lively, managing director at Corebridge, for “forging this strong new partnership.”

Representatives for Corebridge Financial did not immediately return a request for comment.

