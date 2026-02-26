Capital One employs a variety of strategies to help individuals and families access the housing they need. Together, the approaches can have a significant impact on addressing the country’s affordable housing crisis.

Last year alone, Capital One provided $2.9 billion in financing to develop more than 15,000 units of affordable rental housing, as well as $10.1 million in grants to over 160 local nonprofit organizations to help ensure that more families have access to safe and affordable housing.

Now, Capital One is expanding its footprint and forming innovative partnerships to ensure that its financing reaches even more people and communities in need.

“The number of people affected by the affordable housing crisis throughout the U.S. is growing by the day,” said Justin Shackleford, SVP of Agency Originations at Capital One. “Capital One aims to be at the forefront of a solution that requires both strategic partnerships and meaningful investment in the communities we serve.”

Following are some of the ways Capital One is helping bolster those communities.

The Community Benefits Plan

Capital One’s $265 billion Community Benefits Plan (CBP), crafted in partnership with leading community groups that collectively represent more than 800 nonprofit organizations nationwide, is a five-year plan designed to help more people access affordable, best-in-class financial products and services, achieve lasting security, and build generational wealth.

The CBP will increase access to safe and affordable homes for low- to moderate-income individuals and families, and expand access to credit so small business owners can sustain and grow their businesses.

The CBP will also support investments in local infrastructure, as well as schools, civic centers and healthcare facilities that are so vital to every community.

The plan includes specific commitments of $44 billion in community development financing and $600 million in support for Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs).

Capital One’s Community Benefits Plan is rooted in collaboration, transparency and scale. As the program continues to unfold, Capital One will engage with community partners, listen to their needs and provide transparency about progress. The company will also share regular updates with stakeholders and regulators, ensuring accountability and continuous improvement.

Scaling Pathways to Homeownership

The Scaling Pathways to Homeownership program was announced in October 2025 and is designed to address systemic barriers to affordable homeownership.

Through this initiative, Capital One will provide $25 million in grants to fund ideas that can drive transformative change, including innovations in housing counseling, consumer education and for-sale housing production at scale. The company is committed to investing in proposals that can create meaningful and measurable impact through resources and tools that address information gaps or supply challenges, improve access, and support homeownership readiness – making it easier for individuals and families to benefit from the wealth-building that can come from homeownership.

Capital One kicked off an open call for proposals at local and national levels in October. Ten finalists will be announced in Fall 2026 and will each receive $200,000 in initial funding. Five recipients, to be selected in early 2027 and awarded in spring 2027, will receive an additional $4.6 million each in funding over five years to bring their ideas to life.

The Expansion of Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC)

The expansion of LIHTC is expected to unlock hundreds of thousands of new affordable units over the next decade.

Capital One offers integrated financing solutions that combine construction loans and Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) equity, along with permanent capital from Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Housing Administration.

This full-stack approach allows the company to simplify complex transactions and support developers through every phase of the deal. Unlike many of its peer institutions, Capital One’s product suite truly allows it to be a one-stop shop for development financing needs.

Working with Government-Sponsored Enterprises (GSE)

The Agency Finance team at Capital One has deep relationships with Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac that are central to its ability to structure effective capital stacks for affordable housing. Capital One originates agency loans that serve as permanent financing, often paired with its own construction debt and LIHTC equity. Capital One and the GSE’s missions have never been more aligned in their mutual desire to reach low and moderate-income renters.

Tackling the Affordable Housing Crisis Head-On

The affordable housing crisis directly impacts the everyday lives of people in the communities served by Capital One.

“It’s critical that Capital One be a leader in supporting affordable housing nationwide, not just as an advocate, but by putting our substantial resources behind it,” said Shackleford.

Capital One will continue to seek out and employ innovative solutions that allow it to provide much-needed financing and creative solutions to affordable housing developers, buyers and community developers nationwide.

For more information on working with the Capital One Commercial Real Estate team, visit their website.