Eldad Gothelf.
Industry · Policy
New York City

Eldad Gothelf of Kasirer: 5 Questions

By Mark Hallum
Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks about the Fiscal Year 2027 Preliminary Budget at City Hall.
Residential · Policy
New York City

Property Tax Policy Is Housing Policy, and the Stakes for New York City Are Real

By Carlina Rivera
Businessman scrutinize a U.S. dollar and an Israeli shekel.
Industry · Capital Markets
National

U.S. Real Estate Leads Issuance Surge on Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

By Andrew Coen