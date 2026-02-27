Bally’s Pays $157M for City-Owned Land in the Bronx for Casino

Bally’s has officially bought the land where it plans to build a Bronx casino after being one of three gambling projects approved by New York State in December.

The casino operator bought the parkland that was formerly leased to President Donald Trump as a golf course for $156.6 million from the New York City government, according to a deed filed in property records on Friday.

Craig Eaton, president of Rhode Island operations and corporate secretary at Bally’s, signed the deal for the buyer, while Julia Kerson, deputy mayor for operations for the New York City government, signed for the seller, records show.

Spokespeople for Bally’s and the mayor’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The entertainment group is planning a 500,000-square-foot gaming facility on the Throggs Neck property, part of a larger complex expected to span 3 million square feet and include a 500-room hotel and a 2,000-person event center.

It’s the second time Bally’s has had to pay to play for the park space in the Bronx, having bought the Trump Organization out of its 20-year lease with the New York City Parks Department in 2023 for an unknown amount.

The 16-acre parcel of land being developed at 450 Hutchinson Parkway is part of the 300-acre golf course known as Golf Links at Ferry Point, which was designed by pro golfer Jack Nicklaus.

Bally’s hasn’t had an easy time getting approvals for the casino. The company had pursued a zoning change to allow it to convert the parkland, but it received a vote against the measure from the New York City Council.

However, in July, former Mayor Eric Adams stepped in and vetoed the decision by local lawmakers, clearing the proposal of obstacles ahead of the necessary votes from relevant committees and the gaming commission.

The New York State Gaming Commission also awarded two other available downstate licenses — after years-long competition between developers — to Resorts World New York City in southeast Queens and Steve Cohen and Hard Rock’s Metropolitan Park in northeast Queens.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.