Andrew Farkas’s C-III Capital Refis South Florida Office Campus

Andrew Farkas’s C-III Capital Partners and Vanderbilt Office Properties landed a $53.5 million refinancing loan for an office park in suburban South Florida.

Goldman Sachs provided the five-year debt, which covers the Crossroads I, II and IV office properties in Plantation, Fla., according to public mortgage documents filed in January. The New York-based lender assumed a $61.5 million loan from a Blackstone affiliate that was issued in 2020, when C-III Capital Partners paid $78 million for the properties.

The refinanced assets include three four-story buildings at 8201 Peters Road, 8151 Peters Road and 8050 Southwest 10th Street, all north of the Interstate 595 expressway and about nine miles west of Downtown Fort Lauderdale. Built between 1997 and 2001, the three buildings span a total of 289,582 square feet and are 85 percent leased to 20 tenants, according to CBRE’s Amy Julian and Andrew Chilgren, who represented the borrowers.

Parts of the Crossroads campus are being redeveloped into a mixed-use property. Last month, C-III Capital Partners and Vanderbilt Office Properties sold a nearly 5-acre site for $8 million to Stiles, which plans to build a 384-unit apartment complex.

The financing also comes as Andrew Farkas, a prominent New York real estate investor, faces mounting scrutiny over his friendship and business ties with notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

For years, Farkas owned a marina with Epstein on St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands. While Farkas has downplayed his connection with Epstein as purely a business relationship, emails released this month by the U.S. Justice Department indicate a close friendship that lasted more than a decade and continued well after Epstein’s 2008 conviction and jail stint.

Farkas called Epstein “one of the blessings” in his life and “one of the bravest men I’ve ever known,” The New York Times reported. Farkas has not been charged with crimes related to Epstein and has denied any wrongdoing.

A representative for Farkas did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.