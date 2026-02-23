Housing Trust Group (HTG) and former Miami Heat power forward Alonzo Mourning’s AM Affordable Housing nabbed a $32 million construction loan and $44.7 million in permanent financing for an affordable senior community in Hollywood, Fla.

Called Villa Jordana, the development will house 96 units at 826 South Dixie Highway, adjacent to Washington Street, about a mile north of the Big Easy Casino. Apartments will be reserved for those age 62 and older, earning between 33 and 60 percent of the area median income, with rents ranging from $713 to $1,555 per month, according to the developers.

Capital One provided a $32 million construction loan as well as a $10.2 million permanent loan, backed by Freddie Mac. The City of Hollywood supplied $640,000, also in permanent financing. The Florida Housing Finance Corporation is supplying $33.8 million in Low-Income Housing Tax Credit equity, which Raymond James will syndicate.

Construction, which is expected to cost $47 million, is slated to be completed in 2027. HTG purchased the site for $3.6 million in 2024, according to property records.

Seven apartments at Villa Jordana will be fully accessible for people with disabilities. Another five units will be designed for residents with mobility impairments, and two units will be designed for people with hearing or vision impairments. Amenities will include a pool and a fitness center.

“As South Florida’s senior population continues to grow, the need for high-quality, affordable housing has never been more urgent,” Matthew Rieger, president and CEO of Housing Trust Group, said in a statement.

The project marks HTG’s third project in Hollywood, upping the developer’s South Florida portfolio to 2,696 units. The firm has previously partnered with AM Affordable Housing — a nonprofit led and founded by NBA Hall-of-Famer Mourning — on two developments in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood.

