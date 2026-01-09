Research & Analysis

U.S. Manufacturing Jobs Plummet Since Liberation Day

By January 9, 2026 2:52 pm
reprints
An employee of Independent Can Company works on the manufacturing line in Belcamp, Md.
An employee of Independent Can Company works on the manufacturing line in Belcamp, Md. PHOTO: RYAN COLLERD/AFP via Getty Images

Well, that was bleak. 

2025 was officially the worst year for hiring since 2020, with just 584,000 jobs created during the entire year, according to December 2025 job figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released Friday. That’s far below the more than 2 million jobs added in both 2024 and 2023, and the more than 4 million jobs created in 2022.

SEE ALSO: JLL Hires Cushman & Wakefield’s Joseph Caridi to Lead Tri-State Leasing Efforts

The manufacturing industry might have taken the biggest hit, with U.S. manufacturers shedding about 8,000 jobs in December. The sector has been losing jobs since April’s “Liberation Day,” when President Donald Trump’s onslaught of tariffs began.

While the final tangible effects of the tariffs have not yet fully settled in, the tariffs have threatened higher costs on raw materials — such as steel and aluminum — and raised production costs significantly for U.S. manufacturers, leading to a loss in manufacturing jobs.

“Tough conditions continue: depressed business activity, some seasonal but largely impacted by customer issues due to interest rates, tariffs, low oil commodity pricing and limited housing starts,” an anonymous manufacturing employee said in the December 2025 institute for Supply Management report

The drop in manufacturing jobs is also a continuation of a trend that began in 2023, according to The Wall Street Journal. The U.S. has seen about 200,000 manufacturing jobs vanish since that time. 

In addition, the retail industry shed about 25,000 jobs in December, while the unemployment rate dipped ever so slightly to 4.4 percent from 4.5 percent in November. Retailers have also been negatively affected by Trump’s tariffs, having to jack up their prices as import costs skyrocket.

For the U.S. economy overall, only 50,000 jobs were added in December 2025, according to the BLS. Government employment largely contributed to the decrease in new jobs, as tens of thousands of federal employees lost their jobs this past fall.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.

Donald Trump, Bureau of Labor Statistics, institute for Supply Management
Joseph Caridi.
Office · Players
New York City

JLL Hires Cushman & Wakefield’s Joseph Caridi to Lead Tri-State Leasing Efforts

By Mark Hallum
Officials from Invitation Homes, tour a home on Casaba Avenue in Canoga Park, Calif.
Residential · Finance
National

As Trump Wades Into Single-Family Rentals, the Market for Them Fragments

By Brian Pascus
Workers in December help rebuild a home on a property destroyed in the Eaton Fire, with the Los Angeles downtown skyline visible beyond.
Residential · Columnists
National

A Year After the L.A. Fires, Rental Housing Remains a Critical Pressure Point

By Michael Lucarelli