A consortium involving Lonicera Partners, Nimbus Properties and Benedict Capital have secured $88 million in construction financing to build Benedict Court, a 120-unit multifamily property with 48 affordable units in Greenwich, Conn.

Santander Bank provided the debt financing, while Cushman & Wakefield’s Gideon Gil, Taylor Geiger, Cecelia Galligan and Nick Pappas arranged the transaction.

Gil noted that Benedict Court will be among the only large-scale multifamily developments in Greenwich, a neighborhood typically known for its high-priced single-family homes.

“As a town known for limited new development, the project will meet tremendous demand for new housing in an undersupplied market,” he added.

Located at 7–23 Benedict Place in Downtown Greenwich — a collection of several parcels acquired over the past ten years along Benedict Court and Benedict Place — the new Benedict Court will feature 72 market-rate units and 48 affordable units along with 170 on-site parking spaces located below ground.

The multifamily complex will offer easy access into nearby Manhattan via the Greenwich Metro-North station that goes directly into Grand Central Terminal.

Completion is scheduled for August 2028.

Santander Bank did not respond to requests for comment.

