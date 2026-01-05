Safeguard Self Storage Buys Borough Park Building for $40M

Safeguard Self Storage paid $40.25 million to Equity Resource Investments (ERI) for an industrial building at 1454 39th Street in the Borough Park section of Brooklyn.

The four-story building, located between 14th and 15th avenues, contains 63,814 square feet of built space, according to PincusCo, which was first to report the deal.

It is unclear who brokered the sale.

Safeguard, which was founded in New Orleans in 1989, operates more than 5 million square feet of storage space across 86 locations in seven states. The company relocated its headquarters to Atlanta in the wake of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, according to its website.

ERI, founded in 2002, is a real estate-focused private equity firm that targets affordable and workforce housing across the U.S., as well as certain other opportunistic investments. The firm, based in Cambridge, Mass., has invested approximately $1.8 billion of equity into over 1,900 properties as of March 2025, according to its website.

In June 2025, ERI paired with the workforce housing investment firm Northern Liberties to acquire Arbor Crest, an 80-unit active adult apartment community in Silver Spring, Md., for an undisclosed amount.

Representatives from Safeguard Self Storage and ERI did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Larry Getlen can be reached at lgetlen@commercialobserver.com.