Rockefeller Group Names New Investment and Administrative Leaders

The Rockefeller Group has promoted​​ the company’s chief financial officer , Stokes Moore, adding chief investment officer to his already voluminous duties, according to the firm.

Moore has served as CFO for the commercial real estate owner and developer since 2018, and also holds the title of executive vice president. In his additional role, Moore will weigh new investment and development opportunities for Rockefeller Group on a national level.

In the five years since Moore took on the role of executive vice president, the company’s portfolio has grown from 9.7 million square feet to 23.1 million, much of which Moore has been credited with facilitating.

“Stokes has been integral to Rockefeller Group’s growth over the last decade, helping us expand the depth and breadth of our business,” Rockefeller Group CEO Daniel Moore, who bears no familial relation to the new CIO, said in a statement. “His skills in capital allocation, risk analysis and prudent investing will continue to be instrumental in the years to come.”

Daniel Moore joined the company in 2016 after a 16-year stint at Hines.

Before joining Rockefeller Group in 2013, Stokes Moore spent 14 years at consumer goods firm Unilever, leaving the company as global finance director, and was also a consultant at Boston Consulting Group.

In a related move at Rockefeller Group, Marisa Gadlin was promoted to chief administrative officer, and will continue to lead strategies for the company’s Manhattan office portfolio.

