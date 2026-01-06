Finance   ·   Construction Financing

Rilea Lands $149M to Build Multifamily Project in Miami

Nuveen Green Capital provided $124 million in C-PACE debt

By January 6, 2026 1:20 pm
reprints
Rilea Group's Diego Ojeda (top), Franklin Street's Javier Herrera (bottom), and a rendering of Mohawk at Wynwood, Miami.
Rilea Group's Diego Ojeda (top), Franklin Street's Javier Herrera (bottom), and a rendering of Mohawk at Wynwood, Miami. PHOTOS: Courtesy Rilea Group; Courtesy Franklin Street; RENDERING: Courtesy Rilea Group

Development firm Rilea Group has nabbed $149.2 million in financing to build another residential building in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, the company announced.

The construction financing for the 300-unit Mohawk at Wynwood project includes $124.2 million in C-PACE debt from Nuveen Green Capital and a $25 million senior loan from Spanish bank Abanca

SEE ALSO: Integritas Capital Lends $25M for Rental Tower Project Above Brooklyn Church

C-PACE is a state-backed financing tool designed to boost the construction of energy-efficient projects. Unlike a traditional loan, the debt is repaid through a special assessment on the property tax bill. Javier Herrera of Franklin Street brokered the financing for Mohawk at Wynwood. 

The 12-story development will sit at 56 Northeast 29th Street, south of Miami’s Midtown neighborhood, facing Northeast First Avenue. Construction is expected to be completed in 2028.

The project will feature units ranging from studios to three-bedrooms as well as rooftop pool deck and padel courts. The ground floor will house 30,000 square feet of retail space, of which 40 percent has sold for $1,990 a square foot, though a representative for the Miami-based developer declined to name the buyer.

Rilea Group purchased the 1.5-acre site for $22 million in 2021. Next door, the developer is building a 12-story condo building after securing a $90 million loan in October and buying the 0.7-acre parcel for $21 million in 2024.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.  

56 Northeast 29th Street, Javier Herrera, Mohawk at Wynwood, Franklin Street, Nuveen, Nuveen Green Capital, Rilea Group
Integritas Capital's Stephen Palmese and 144 Saint Felix Street, Brooklyn.
Residential · Finance
New York City

Integritas Capital Lends $25M for Rental Tower Project Above Brooklyn Church

By Andrew Coen
CBRE's Tom Traynor (top), Tom Rugg (center), and Arman Samouk (bottom), and the interior of a self-storage facility.
Industrial · Finance
National

Madison Realty Capital Provides $73M Acquisition Financing for Self-Storage Portfolio

By Brian Pascus
SL Green's Marc Holliday (top) and Harrison Sitomer (center), Rockpoint's Dan Domb (bottom), and 100 Park Avenue.
Office · Finance
New York City

SL Green Sells Minority Share of 100 Park Avenue to Rockpoint

By Larry Getlen