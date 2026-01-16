PGIM Lends $108M on Industrial Portfolio Buy

Longpoint Partners has sealed $108 million of acquisition financing for the purchase of a four-asset industrial portfolio with properties in Florida, California and Texas, Commercial Observer has learned.

PGIM Real Estate provided the loan for Longpoint to acquire the facilities spanning a total of 760,000 square feet in the Miami, Dallas and San Francisco regions for an undisclosed purchase price. The properties consist of a mixture of light industrial, distribution and manufacturing facilities.

“This business plan aligns strongly with our core-plus investment strategy, offering well-located, functional industrial assets in supply-constrained logistics markets with durable tenant demand,” Michelle Liu, executive director for PGIM’s real estate business, said in a statement.

Cushman & Wakefield arranged the debt with an equity, debt and structured finance team of Rob Borden, Heather Brown, Nolan Alexander and Rehan Munsiff.

The portfolio benefits from strong industrial demand drivers near Miami International Airport and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, as well as Northern California’s technology economy, according to C&W.

“This financing reflects the highly competitive environment for well-located industrial assets across the United States, particularly those with strong tenancy and clear rental upside across multiple infill markets,” Borden, vice chair with C&W, said in a statement.

Longpoint did not immediately return a request for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com.