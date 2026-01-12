Peachtree Closes $70M for Hotel, Water Park Near Football Hall of Fame

This hotel loan has greatness all around it.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company has scored $70 million of Commercial Property Accessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) debt for the development of a Tapestry Collection by Hilton hotel with an accompanying indoor water park in Canton, Ohio, steps from the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Commercial Observer has learned.

Peachtree Group originated the loan for the hotel and waterpark projects, which will be built in the northern section of the Hall of Fame Village campus. The C-PACE proceeds will be used to fund the building’s envelope. windows, HVAC, lighting and qualifying soft costs, according to Peachtree.

Jared Schlosser, head of credit originations at Peachtree Group, said the 183-key hotel offers plenty of potential given the large number of tourists the Pro Football Hall of Fame draws throughout the year and limited hotel supply in the immediate area surrounding the facility. Schlosser added that the Hall of Fame Village campus also has year-round youth sports events in an indoor dome which serve as a catalyst for the indoor water park component.

“The water park is a very good venue for siblings or family of people that are there for games to occupy time, and then you have the water park demand driver of it being an hour away from Cleveland and Columbus and not far from Pittsburgh,” Schlosser told CO.

The Hall of Fame village where the hotel and indoor water park will be built encompasses 100 acres and includes Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Center for Performance, Constellation Center for Excellence, Fan Engagement Zone, ForeverLawn Sports Complex and Play-Action Plaza.

Canton-based Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company changed from a publicly traded to private company at the start of 2026 after a merger with HOFV Holdings, an entity affiliated with developer Industrial Realty Group. The move was aimed at enabling the company to restart a stalled development in Hall of Fame Village, the Canton Repository previously reported.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company did not immediately return a request for comment.

