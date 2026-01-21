Nuveen Lends $72M for Arizona Apartments Acquisition

Stockdale Capital Partners has sealed $72.3 million of permanent financing to fund an all-cash acquisition of a luxury multifamily asset near Scottsdale, Ariz., Commercial Observer has learned.

Nuveen Real Estate provided the five-year, floating-rate loan for the 266-unit Quincy at Kierland property in Paradise Valley, Ariz. Stockdale acquired the 2024-built mid-rise building from Embrey in a $110 million all-cash deal late last year, Multifamily Housing News reported at the time, citing property records.

“Our strong balance sheet enables us to move decisively, including the ability to present all‑cash offers that remove financing risk and streamline the closing process,” Samuel Palmer, managing director at Stockdale, who co-leads its multifamily platform with Chase Jensen. “Nuveen was able to provide us attractive terms and moderate leverage, which further strengthens the long‑term profile of the investment.”

Institutional Property Advisors arranged the transaction with a Los Angeles-based capital markets team of Cameron Chalfant, Jesse Zarouk and Brian Eisendrath.

Located at 5826 North Scottsdale Road two miles north of Downtown Scottsdale, Quincy at Kierland is part of a 730-acre master-planned community. Property amenities include a pool, spa, covered outdoor kitchen, fitness center and game room.

“By running a highly competitive process and moving decisively, we were able to leverage market depth to secure attractive terms while maintaining certainty of execution in a volatile environment,” Chalfant said in a statement.

Quincy at Kierland marks Stockdale’s second all-cash multifamily acquisition closed in late 2025. The firm also acquired Amelia at Farmer’s Market, a 297-unit apartment community in Downtown Dallas.

Nuveen did not immediately return a request for comment.

