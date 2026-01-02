Morgan Stanley Sells South Florida Industrial Park for $125M

Morgan Stanley sold an industrial park in Pompano Beach, Fla., for $124.5 million, nearly double what the finance giant paid seven years ago, property records show.

CenterPoint Properties purchased the three-building asset, which spans a total of 467,722 square feet. The 29-acre industrial park sits about two miles east of the Florida Turnpike between 1971 and 1991 North Powerline Road, south of Copans Road.

Morgan Stanley Real Estate Advisor’s Prime Property Fund purchased the property for nearly $69 million in 2019, the year the campus was completed. Bridge Industrial had developed the asset.

The property’s appreciation reflects the rise of the industrial asset class since the pandemic, when shoppers flocked to online shopping and demand for logistics and distribution centers shot up.

CenterPoint Properties is a major industrial landlord nationwide, with a big presence in South Florida, where it owns 22 properties. In recent months, the Oak Brook, Ill.-based firm has been selling off some of its developable land, including a 17-acre site near the Miami International Airport for $52 million and 3.7-acre site in Medley for nearly $16 million.

Representatives for Morgan Stanley and CenterPoint Properties did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.