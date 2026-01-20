Miami Design District Plans 25-Story Condo Tower and Hotel

Miami Design District’s largest expansion since its inception as a luxury shopping mall will include a 12-story hotel and 25-story condo building.

The unveiling comes four years after the owners of the outdoor mall, alongside partners, bought a 15-building portfolio on the west side of the district for nearly $165 million, and tapped Pritzker-winning architect David Chipperfield to design the expansion.

The proposed development, which would total 603,770 square feet, would house 145 condo units, 85 hotel suites, 20 hotel/condo units, 171 parking spots and 55,089 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor. The buildings would rise on a 1.07-acre site between Northeast 40th and 39th streets, facing Northeast Miami Avenue. Cube 3 is serving as the local architect.

The joint venture includes the original owners of the Miami Design District, Craig Robins’s Dacra and LVMH-backed L Catterton private equity firm, which converted the neighborhood from a collection of neglected furniture showrooms into a hot shopping destination, with Hermès, Chanel and Prada boutiques.

The additional partners include Qatari firm Constellation Hotels Holding, New York-based private equity firm Raycliff Capital, and the developer and owner of South Florida’s Four Seasons properties, Fort Partners.

The joint venture is seeking to create a special area plan, which allows for denser zoning and the area to be master-planned. The Miami Urban Development Board will hear the application Wednesday.

Condo sales are expected to start next month with Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group, according to the representative for the development, which has yet to name the hotel brand.

Since the pandemic, when wealthy Northerners relocated to the South, the Miami Design District has emerged as one of the country’s most coveted luxury malls. Last year, Deutsche Bank refinanced a portion of the property with $350 million.

A 107-unit multifamily tower remains under construction just past the southern border of the district after securing a $125 million construction loan, also last year.

