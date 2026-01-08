Residential   ·   Condo
Queens
Finance   ·   Construction Financing

Madison Realty Capital, Naftali Lend $125M on Forest Hills Condo Tower

By January 8, 2026 1:45 pm
reprints
Madison Realty Capital's Josh Zegen (top), Naftali Credit Partners' Glenn Grimaldi (bottom), and a rendering of 70-28 Grand Central Parkway in Forest Hills, Queens.
Madison Realty Capital's Josh Zegen (top), Naftali Credit Partners' Glenn Grimaldi (bottom), and a rendering of 70-28 Grand Central Parkway in Forest Hills, Queens. PHOTOS: Courtesy Madison Realty Capital; Courtesy Naftali Group; RENDERING: Courtesy Arrow Real Estate Advisors

A joint venture between RJ Capital Holdings and Top Rock Holdings has landed $125 million of construction financing to build a condominium development in Queens’ Forest Hills neighborhood, Commercial Observer can first report.

Madison Realty Capital and Naftali Credit Partners provided the loan for the sponsorship’s planned 252,399-square-foot condo project at 70-28 Grand Central Parkway in a deal that closed Dec. 19. The co-developers, along with SYU Properties, acquired the site adjacent to the former Parkway Hospital in 2021 for $31.7 million and expect to complete the 13-story tower in late 2027.

SEE ALSO: Vertex Acquires 61-63 Crosby Street for $53M

“Representing the ninth deal of our firm’s second opportunistic debt fund, we’re proud to work with a repeat borrower like RJ Capital Holdings and support projects that contribute to the growth and development of New York City,” Glenn Grimaldi, CEO of Naftali Credit Partners, said in a statement. 

Arrow Real Estate Advisors arranged the transaction with a team consisting of Morris Betesh, Eli Serebrowski, Alex Bailkin and Matt O’Hanlon.

“Forest Hills has been waiting more than a decade for a meaningful redevelopment of the Parkway Hospital site,” Betesh, founder and managing partner at Arrow Real Estate Advisors, said in a statement. “This project finally unlocks that potential with an institutional sponsor, a fully capitalized plan, and a product that meets real demand in the market.”

The SLCE Architects-designed project will have 241 condos ranging from studios to three-bedrooms. Community amenities will include a pool terrace, a rooftop with private cabanas, a fitness center, a game room, a business center, a children’s room, bike storage and a party room.  

Madison Realty Capital, RJ Capital Holdings, Top Rock Holdings and SYU Properties did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

Alex Bailkin, Eli Serebrowski, Matt O’Hanlon, Morris Betesh, Arrow Real Estate Advisors, Madison Realty Capital, Naftali Credit Partners, RJ Capital Holdings, Top Rock Holdings
