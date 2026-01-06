Finance   ·   Acquisition

Madison Realty Capital Provides $73M Acquisition Financing for Self-Storage Portfolio

Wentworth Property Company has bought 7,1000 units across 840,000 square feet

By January 6, 2026 2:24 pm
reprints
CBRE's Tom Traynor (top), Tom Rugg (center), and Arman Samouk (bottom), and the interior of a self-storage facility.
CBRE's Tom Traynor (top), Tom Rugg (center), and Arman Samouk (bottom), and the interior of a self-storage facility. PHOTOS: Paul Quitoriano; Courtesy CBRE; Adobe Stock

Wentworth Property has secured $73.3 million to acquire a portfolio of 13 self-storage assets that include more than 7,100 units and almost 840,000 square feet spread across the U.S., Commercial Observer has learned.

Madison Realty Capital provided the acquisition financing, while CBRE’s Tom Rugg, Tom Traynor and Arman Samouk arranged the transaction, sources said.

SEE ALSO: Integritas Capital Lends $25M for Rental Tower Project Above Brooklyn Church

The self-storage properties within the 13-asset portfolio are all stabilized, according to a source close to the deal. The locations of the 13 properties were not disclosed.

Wentworth Property was founded in 2005 and is based in Phoenix. The firm has acquired or developed more than $2.5 billion worth of CRE deals involving 15 million rentable square feet, according to the firm’s website.

Wentworth Property and Madison Reality Capital did not respond to requests for comment. 

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com.

Arman Samouk, Tom Rugg, Tom Traynor, CBRE, Madison Realty Capital, Wentworth Property
Integritas Capital's Stephen Palmese and 144 Saint Felix Street, Brooklyn.
Residential · Finance
New York City

Integritas Capital Lends $25M for Rental Tower Project Above Brooklyn Church

By Andrew Coen
SL Green's Marc Holliday (top) and Harrison Sitomer (center), Rockpoint's Dan Domb (bottom), and 100 Park Avenue.
Office · Finance
New York City

SL Green Sells Minority Share of 100 Park Avenue to Rockpoint

By Larry Getlen
Rilea Group's Diego Ojeda (top), Franklin Street's Javier Herrera (bottom), and a rendering of Mohawk at Wynwood, Miami.
Residential · Finance
Florida

Rilea Lands $149M to Build Multifamily Project in Miami

By Julia Echikson