Wentworth Property has secured $73.3 million to acquire a portfolio of 13 self-storage assets that include more than 7,100 units and almost 840,000 square feet spread across the U.S., Commercial Observer has learned.

Madison Realty Capital provided the acquisition financing, while CBRE’s Tom Rugg, Tom Traynor and Arman Samouk arranged the transaction, sources said.

The self-storage properties within the 13-asset portfolio are all stabilized, according to a source close to the deal. The locations of the 13 properties were not disclosed.

Wentworth Property was founded in 2005 and is based in Phoenix. The firm has acquired or developed more than $2.5 billion worth of CRE deals involving 15 million rentable square feet, according to the firm’s website.

Wentworth Property and Madison Reality Capital did not respond to requests for comment.

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com.