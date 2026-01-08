Finance   ·   Acquisition

Ladder Capital Provides $162M Acquisition Loan for Florida Multifamily Portfolio

The purchase of 1,432 units in Gainesville marks the first deal for Westlight Capital, a firm founded by industry vet Doug Faron

By January 8, 2026 11:35 am
Doug Faron of Westlight Capital and an aerial view of Gainesville, Fla.
Doug Faron of Westlight Capital and an aerial view of Gainesville, Fla. PHOTOS: Courtesy Shoreham Capital; Michael Warren/Getty Images

Westlight Capital, a recently launched real estate investment firm, has secured $162 million to finance its first acquisition, a portfolio of multifamily communities totaling 1,432 units in Gainesville, Fla., Commercial Observer has learned.

Ladder Capital provided the debt, while CBRE’s Jubeen Vaghefi and Denny St. Romain arranged the transaction. 

Doug Faron, founder of Shoreham Capital — a firm focused in the build-to-rent and single-family rental space with a 2,000-unit portfolio — launched Westlight Capital in 2025. The firm will pursue debt and equity investments, and also ground-up development, primarily in the multifamily space. 

Faron has completed $10 billion of acquisition or development transactions over his career. 

“Launching the firm with the acquisition of a sizable, well-located portfolio in Gainesville reflects our conviction in the market’s fundamentals and our belief in creating value through focused execution,” said Faron in a statement. “We are excited to formally introduce Westlight and begin this next chapter of growth.”

The city of Gainesville is largely supported by the University of Florida, and housing is currently in limited supply. 

No addresses were given for the six multifamily properties, but each of the residential communities is near major employment centers and the University of Florida campus, according to a release from Westlight Capital. 

Ladder Capital did not respond to a request for comment. 

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com.

