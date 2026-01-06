Jack Deutsch Sells Nursing Home in Queens for $55M

Jack Deutsch, an owner of several nursing centers in New York, has sold his Woodcrest Rehabilitation & Residential Health Care Center in Flushing, Queens, for $55 million, according to city records made public Tuesday.

Deutsch, using the entity Woodcrest Property, offloaded the six-story nursing facility at 119-09 26th Avenue to nursing home investor Yaakov Sod, who used the entity Woodcrest Propco, records show. Deutsch signed the deal for the seller, while Sod signed for the buyer.

Deutsch owns and operates CFW Group, an informal group of separate health care facilities in New York. The group includes Woodcrest, Cliffside Rehabilitation & Residential Health Care Center, and Forest View Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, according to its website.

It’s unclear who brokered the deal. A spokesperson for Woodcrest did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Sod could not be reached for comment.

Deutsch bought the 76,000-square-foot Woodcrest health center in March 2022 for $31 million, property records show.

It’s unclear why Deutsch decided to offload the property, but news of the deal comes after some other recent nursing home sales in Queens.

In March, Nelson Tuchman sold the Rego Park Health Care facility at 111-26, 111-20 and 111-16 Corona Avenue in Corona for $56.4 million, while Sentosa Care CEO Benjamin Landa offloaded a 183-bed nursing facility at 22-41 New Haven Avenue in Far Rockaway for $47.3 million in September 2024.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.