Investments & Sales

Jack Deutsch Sells Nursing Home in Queens for $55M

By January 6, 2026 4:26 pm
reprints
119-09 26th Avenue, Queens.
119-09 26th Avenue, Queens. PHOTO: Propertyshark

Jack Deutsch, an owner of several nursing centers in New York, has sold his Woodcrest Rehabilitation & Residential Health Care Center in Flushing, Queens, for $55 million, according to city records made public Tuesday.

Deutsch, using the entity Woodcrest Property, offloaded the six-story nursing facility at 119-09 26th Avenue to nursing home investor Yaakov Sod, who used the entity Woodcrest Propco, records show. Deutsch signed the deal for the seller, while Sod signed for the buyer.

SEE ALSO: Renaissance Charter School Buys Queens Building for $85M

Deutsch owns and operates CFW Group, an informal group of separate health care facilities in New York. The group includes Woodcrest, Cliffside Rehabilitation & Residential Health Care Center, and Forest View Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, according to its website.

It’s unclear who brokered the deal. A spokesperson for Woodcrest did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Sod could not be reached for comment.

Deutsch bought the 76,000-square-foot Woodcrest health center in March 2022 for $31 million, property records show.

It’s unclear why Deutsch decided to offload the property, but news of the deal comes after some other recent nursing home sales in Queens.

In March, Nelson Tuchman sold the Rego Park Health Care facility at 111-26, 111-20 and 111-16 Corona Avenue in Corona for $56.4 million, while Sentosa Care CEO Benjamin Landa offloaded a 183-bed nursing facility at 22-41 New Haven Avenue in Far Rockaway for $47.3 million in September 2024.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

119-09 26th Avenue, Jack Deutsch, Woodcrest Rehabilitation & Residential Health Care Center, Yaakov Sod, CFW Group
A 2022 rendering of the school at 45-20 83rd Street.
Special Purpose · Investments & Sales
New York City

Renaissance Charter School Buys Queens Building for $85M

By Mark Hallum
Meridian Capital's Helen Hwang (top), Thomas Donovan (center), and Eugene Kim (bottom), and 96-44 Queens Boulevard, Queens.
Retail · Investments & Sales
New York City

Malachite Group Buys Nine Rego Park Retail Properties for $66M

By Isabelle Durso
Related Companies' Jeff Blau and a rendering of 70 Hudson Yards.
Office · Finance
New York City

Kuwaiti Government Buys Stake in 70 Hudson Yards as Related Acquires Air Rights

By Mark Hallum