Nelson Tuchman Sells Queens Nursing Home for $56M

A nursing home in Corona, Queens, has changed hands for $56.4 million, according to city records made public Friday.

Nelson Tuchman, through the entity Tuchman Associates II, sold the Rego Park Health Care facility at 111-26, 111-20 and 111-16 Corona Avenue to S&A Re Acquisitions LLC, records show. The LLC shares an address with hospital and health care group Pinnacle Group of Hudson Valley.

Tuchman signed for the seller, records show, while it was unclear who signed for the buyer.

It’s also unclear who brokered the deal. Tuchman could not be reached for comment. A representative for S&A Re Acquisitions declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Rego Park Health Care did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In 2008, Tuchman paid just $3.3 million for the six-story, 200-bed Rego Park facility, which has been family-owned and operated since 1972, according to its website.

The nursing home overlooking Flushing Meadow Park offers a wide range of rehabilitative services, including 24-hour nursing care, vacation care and short-term rehabilitation, its website shows.

It’s unclear what the new buyer intends to do with the site, but the deal follows another recent nursing home sale in Far Rockaway, Queens.

In September, Sentosa Care CEO Benjamin Landa offloaded his 183-bed facility at 22-41 New Haven Avenue to nursing home executives Robert and Norman Rausman for $47.3 million, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.