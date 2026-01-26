Invesco Real Estate Hires Nuveen’s Carly Tripp as Portfolio Manager

Invesco Real Estate has added Carly Tripp from Nuveen Real Estate to its investment team, Commercial Observer can first report.

Tripp, who spent nearly six years as a chief investment officer at Nuveen, joined Invesco Real Estate as a managing director and client portfolio manager on Jan. 2, the company confirmed. She will be based in New York and report to Brooks Monroe, managing director and client portfolio manager at Invesco, according to the firm.

After Nuveen Real Estate named Tripp CIO for its U.S. investment portfolio in April 2019, Tripp ascended to the global CIO and head of investments role in 2021. She previously was global head of real estate and alternative and deputy portfolio manager at TIAA (formerly TIAA-CREF), which acquired Nuveen Investments in 2015.

The CRE investment veteran began her career at LaSalle Investment Management as a member of the portfolio management team. Tripp earned dual bahelor’s degrees in finance and international business from University of Maryland before receiving a master’s in economics from the University of North Carolina.

Tripp was named to Commercial Observer’s Power 100 list in 2023 and 2024 as part of Nuveen Real Estate with its CEO, Mike Sales, along with Nadir Settles, who was then global head of real estate impact. Under Tripp, Nuveen acquired affordable housing assets totalling $3.5 billion in 2023.

