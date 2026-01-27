Invesco’s Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Highlight Significant Milestones

Investment management firm Invesco reported better than expected earnings for the fourth quarter of 2025, with significant year-end milestones including a $1.5 billion balance sheet recapitalization, the sale of the Intelliflo platform to Carlyle, and a reported $2.2 trillion in assets under management.

Net revenue for the fourth quarter was $1.26 billion, an 8.8 percent rise from the same period in 2024 and a slight increase from the $1.25 billion analysts predicted for the quarter, according to Invesco’s fourth-quarter earnings report released Tuesday. Adjusted earnings per share came in at 62 cents, a 19.2 percent rise from the previous year, beating the 58 cents per share analysts had estimated, according to crowdsourcing investment analysis platform Seeking Alpha.

Adjusted net income for the quarter was $280.9 million, compared to $237.3 million for the same quarter in 2024.

“2025 marked a year of significant milestones for Invesco,” company CEO Andrew Schlossberg said during a Tuesday morning earnings call. “We focused on our clients, transformed key aspects of our business, unlocked value across the organization, and accelerated strategic priorities to position the firm for continued profitable growth in the evolving global asset management market.”

During the call, Schlossberg also noted that the firm’s balance sheet recapitalization was one of its more significant accomplishments of 2025.

“We have now pulled forward a total of $1.5 billion in preferred stock that was otherwise non-callable, enabling us to further de-leverage, increase our balance sheet flexibility, and free up earnings available to common shareholders,” he said.

In addition, Invesco’s real estate investment trust, INCREF, helped to drive $300 million of net inflows in the firm’s private market business.

“Our real estate debt strategy targeting the U.S. wealth management channel continues to generate net inflows and be onboarded with new platforms and clients,” Schlossberg said during the call. “INCREF is now on three of the four major U.S. wealth management platforms. Access in this fund with leverage now totals $4.7 billion, after just over two years in the market.”

As 2026 rolls on, Invesco officials said the firm will continue its strategy to unlock value and boost financial results.

“These strategic actions are clear examples of how we are rethinking, refocusing and unlocking value in innovative ways across Invesco,” Schlossberg said.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.