Evergreen Peak Buys SoHo’s 90 Wooster Street for $44M

A 136-year-old mixed-use office and retail building at 90 Wooster Street in SoHo has been sold for $43.7 million, property records show.

Manhattan-based developer Evergreen Peak acquired the six-story building, which has an alternative address of 138 Spring Street, from an affiliate of property investment firm JSRE Acquisitions. The deal closed Jan. 15, according to records.

The signatories for JSRE Acquisitions were Carlos Bertado and Gina Sutt Malul, while Ju Hwan Oh signed for the new owner. The signatories could not be reached for comment.

JSRE acquired the building in 2013 for $48.5 million, according to property records.

Tenants of the 16,000-square-foot property include Canadian fashion brand Mackage, which opened its flagship store in the building in 2021.

The building, on the corner of Wooster and Spring streets, is just a two-minute walk from 113 Spring Street, a building recently acquired by Blackstone for $45 million, as Commercial Observer reported.

Other building sales along Spring Street, which appears to be an attractive area of SoHo for investors to gobble up assets, include Creed Equities buying 149 Spring Street from real estate development firm EMP Capital for $25 million in September, and Cain’s $175 million acquisition of The Dominick Hotel at 246 Spring Street.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.