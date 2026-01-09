Film editing services collective Church Edit has inked a 4,224-square-foot lease at 45 Main Street in Dumbo, Brooklyn, building owner Two Trees Management announced this week.

The length of the lease was not disclosed, while the asking rent ranged between $45 and $50 per square foot.

Church Edit was represented by Newmark’s Ryan Gessin and Drew Wiley, who did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Alyssa Zahler, Elizabeth Bueno, Nicole Serras and Jarad Winters represented Two Trees in-house on the Church Edit deal, as well as on several other new leases within the building and in the surrounding neighborhood.

Other newly signed leases at 45 Main Street include design and tech studio View Source taking 1,792 square feet, Neal Beckstedt Studio inking a deal for 1,318 square feet, MHI Studio signing a lease for 1,452 square feet, and architect Peterson Rich signing a lease for 3,040 square feet.

Across the street at the Two Trees-owned 55 Washington Street, design-build studio Mammoth Projects signed a lease for 1,100 square feet, Helium AI took 905 square feet, and Starling Architecture signed a lease for 1,072 square feet.

And a few blocks away at Two Trees’ 20 Jay Street, Revise Robotics signed a lease for 3,090 square feet, while Index Robotics inked a 3,370 square-foot deal. Apply Stickers signed a deal for 1,590 square feet, Asinc Systems took 1,486 square feet, and Biographer signed a lease for 1,466 square feet.

The length of the leases at 55 Washington Street and 20 Jay Street were not disclosed. The asking rents fall in line with the $45 to $50 per square foot range at 45 Main Street.

Over the course of the last 12 months, Two Trees said it signed more than 200,000 square feet of new lease deals in Dumbo.

“Dumbo’s rise as a creative hub is fueling real leasing momentum,” Bueno said in a statement announcing the leases. “Companies are drawn to its flexible, industrial-style offices and proximity to Brooklyn’s talent base, making the neighborhood an increasingly strategic choice for innovators.”

