New year, new residential conversion.

Real estate firm The Chapman Group has filed plans to convert a parking garage it owns at 122 West Third Street in Greenwich Village into a 21-unit residential property, according to a recent filing with the New York City Department of Buildings.

The total estimated cost of converting the 50,000-square-foot garage, known as Minetta Garage, into a 60,000-square-foot residence is $3.5 million, according to city records. If the project is approved, Chapman will work alongside Morris Adjmi Architects and historic properties preservation firm Higgins Quasebarth & Partners.

In addition to the 21 residential units, the project plans call for ground-floor retail space, a tenant amenity area, and a communal lobby. The garage is on West Third Street between Avenue of the Americas and MacDougal Street, about two blocks southwest of Washington Square Park.

Chapman owns several garages and residential buildings around Manhattan. The firm also plans to convert another one of its garages at 160 West 10th Street into a residential property, according to The New York Business Journal, which first reported the 122 West Third Street conversion.

Chapman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Several other plans for residential conversion projects in New York City have been filed recently, including an office conversion at 40 Fulton Street in the Financial District and a 614-unit project at 101 Greenwich Street.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.