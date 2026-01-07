Exit Grand Central Terminal at 42nd Street, head northeast on Vanderbilt Avenue toward East 44th Street and hang a left, then turn right on Madison Avenue, and you’ve arrived at 343 Madison Avenue, an excavation site that will one day — first quarter of 2028 to be more specific — top out as the newest trophy office building in Manhattan.

Currently being developed by BXP — which was awarded the site in 2016 through a disposition process — 343 Madison will rise 46 stories and span 930,000 square feet, and provide direct access to Grand Central’s Madison Concourse between 44th and 45th streets.

“We as developers always think about buildings from the inside out and the efficiency of the spaces that our clients are using,” said Rich Monopoli, senior vice president at BXP. “And so we’ve designed [this office building] through a bunch of tips, tricks and knowledge of being 50 years in the office business, and also with the [assistance] of a really extraordinary group of consultants.”

BXP is working with architect Kohn Pedersen Fox and interior designer Fogarty Finger to develop an office tower that will provide tenants with a vibe more like a luxury hotel than a conventional office building.

With more employers requiring employees to return to the office post-pandemic, developers are working hard to ensure their office properties are places employees want to be, offering a space that is warm, inviting and collaborative, and that promotes productivity.

“This is going to feel much more like a hotel, hospitality-infused vibe,” Monopoli said. “When you come into that revolving door at the entrance, the finishes, the tones, the lighting all the way up to the entrance and reception desks will have a combination of beautiful, warm stones, wood and plantings that just give it a really different tone.”

At the top of the tower on the 45th floor will be the amenities space with a mezzanine overlooking it on the 46th floor. Spanning approximately 30,000 square feet, the space will offer tenants food and beverage options, large conference rooms, indoor and outdoor seating with greenery that overlooks Midtown Manhattan, as well as private phone booths and other workspace options that give people a break from their desks.

“So you have double-height space, nearly 40 feet of glass at the top in that double-height space with full food and beverage, full cooking, kitchen, indoor-outdoor spaces, 155-person conferencing, and, then, on the mezzanine, it’s more like for individual users’ heads-down spaces — you can take your laptop up there,” Monopoli said. “While you’re up there, you’re still part of the buzz and energy that’s going on down on 45, so that’s pretty unique.”

Another unique amenity coming to 343 Madison will be the cabanas or the “end of trip” facilities. These will be four areas within the building that will be equipped with showers and other necessities that can be booked in advance and used to freshen up.

343 Madison is moving full steam ahead with full delivery expected in 2029.