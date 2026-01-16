Finance   ·   Private Equity

Bain Capital Closes $3.4B Investment Fund Focused on Retail and Alternative Assets

The firm’s fundraise was aided by a $1.6 billion capital raise from 11North Partners

By January 16, 2026 12:53 pm
reprints
Bain Capital's Ryan Cotton.
Bain Capital's Ryan Cotton. PHOTOS: Courtesy Bain Capital; Adobe Stock; ILLUSTRATION: Commercial Observer

Investment dollars are flowing quickly and prominently into Bain Capital as we open 2026. 

This week, Bain Capital closed its Bain Capital Real Estate Fund III, which specializes in acquiring co-owned, open-air retail centers and other assets, with $3.4 billion in total commitments. This third fund was buttressed by a $1.6 billion capital raise with investment firm 11North Partners and $300 million in investment capital from current and former Bain Capital employees. 

SEE ALSO: Jamison Lands $195M for L.A. Office Tower Conversion

All told, Bain Capital has raised more than $5 billion in new capital across its various real estate strategies in the most recent fundraising cycle. The firm had previously raised $3 billion for Bain Capital Real Estate Fund II, which closed in December 2021. 

Ryan Cotton, partner and head of Bain Capital Real Estate, said in a statement that his firm combines “rigorous analysis” and collaboration across Bain’s multifaceted investment network with “disciplined selectivity and active management” that takes “the long-term view” and aims to capitalize on enduring trends across CRE capital markets. 

“We are grateful for the continued support of our limited partners and their conviction in our strategy and growing platform, which has delivered strong performance through one of the most challenging real estate cycles in decades,” Cotton added. 

This third real estate fund from Bain will emphasize investing into “value-add opportunities in demand-driven, supply-constrained, and often hard-to-access sectors,” according to a release from the firm. 

These investment dollars will target several core areas and alternative asset classes that will include urban infill industrial, open-air retail, hospitality, medical outpatient buildings, multifamily townhomes, senior housing, storage facilities and digital real estate assets.

Notable acquisitions Bain Capital made in recent years include a portfolio of 10 open-air retail centers anchored by Publix in Florida and South Carolina; a 122,000 square-foot medical office in Washington, D.C.; and Concert Golf Partners, a private golf and country club platform with 39 locations across the U.S. 

“We believe we are competitively advantaged to capitalize on long-term secular trends  driven by changes in how people live, work and spend,” said Cotton. 

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com.

Ryan Cotton, 11North Partners, Bain Capital, Bain Capital Real Estate
Peachtree Group's Jared Schlosser and an aerial view of Henderson, N.C.
Residential · Finance
North Carolina

Peachtree Group Provides $30M Construction Loan for N.C. Apartments

By Andrew Coen
Jaime Lee and Garrett Lee of Jamison Properties and the former ARCO Tower in Los Angeles.
Residential · Finance
California

Jamison Lands $195M for L.A. Office Tower Conversion

By Nick Trombola
President Donald Trump and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell tour the Federal Reserve’s $2.5 billion headquarters renovation project in July.
Industry · Finance
National

Trump’s Open War With Jerome Powell Risks Damaging Commercial Real Estate

By Brian Pascus