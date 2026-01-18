Investments & Sales

Atlas Capital Buys 250 East Houston Street for $112M

By January 18, 2026 8:00 am
reprints

Atlas Capital Group has acquired a 13-story, approximately 100,000-square-foot, mixed-use building in the East Village, the buyer announced.

The investment firm purchased 250 East Houston Street, which has 130 apartments and 9,000 square feet of retail on the ground floor, from Dermot Company and Rockwood Capital for $112 million, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.

SEE ALSO: Family-Run Developer Trades NoVA Apartments for $100M

JLL’s Rob Hinckley and Jeff Julien brokered the sale.

Dermot, Rockwood and JLL did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The building comes with amenities such as a rooftop terrace, landscaped courtyard spaces, an athletic club and a tenant lounge, according to Atlas Capital. Seventy-five percent of the 130 apartments feature balcony space.

Other recent deals by Atlas Capital include a preferred equity investment in the development sites of 175 Third Street, which is under development by developers Charney Companies and Tavros, and 205 Montague Street, a residential tower being built by Landau Properties. Both properties are in Brooklyn.

Atlas Capital, founded by Jeffrey Goldberger and Andrew Cohen in 2006, are also developing residential properties at 80 Clarkson Street and 570 Washington Street in Manhattan’s West Village.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

250 East Houston Street, Jeff Julien, Rob Hinckley, Atlas Capital Group, Dermot Company, JLL, Rockwood Capital
Berkadia's Brian Crivella (from top), Yalda Ghamarian, and Bill Gribbin, and an aerial view of Tysons, Va.
Residential · Investments & Sales
Virginia

Family-Run Developer Trades NoVA Apartments for $100M

By Nick Trombola
Citadel's Ken Griffin and 545 Wyn, Miami.
Office · Investments & Sales
Florida

Citadel Billionaire Ken Griffin Buys Miami Office With Goldman Properties for $180M

By Julia Echikson
Scott Rechler.
Residential · Investments & Sales
New York City

RXR Acquires Stake in Upper East Side Housing Portfolio, Assumes $150M in Debt

By Mark Hallum