Atlas Capital Buys 250 East Houston Street for $112M

Atlas Capital Group has acquired a 13-story, approximately 100,000-square-foot, mixed-use building in the East Village, the buyer announced.

The investment firm purchased 250 East Houston Street, which has 130 apartments and 9,000 square feet of retail on the ground floor, from Dermot Company and Rockwood Capital for $112 million, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.

JLL’s Rob Hinckley and Jeff Julien brokered the sale.

Dermot, Rockwood and JLL did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The building comes with amenities such as a rooftop terrace, landscaped courtyard spaces, an athletic club and a tenant lounge, according to Atlas Capital. Seventy-five percent of the 130 apartments feature balcony space.

Other recent deals by Atlas Capital include a preferred equity investment in the development sites of 175 Third Street, which is under development by developers Charney Companies and Tavros, and 205 Montague Street, a residential tower being built by Landau Properties. Both properties are in Brooklyn.

Atlas Capital, founded by Jeffrey Goldberger and Andrew Cohen in 2006, are also developing residential properties at 80 Clarkson Street and 570 Washington Street in Manhattan’s West Village.

