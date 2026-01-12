Arrow Expands Into Philly Market With Thomas Wayda Hire

Signs are pointing south on Interstate 95 for Arrow Real Estate Advisors.

The New York brokerage founded in late 2024 by Morris Betesh is expanding into Philadelphia and the broader mid-Atlantic region with the hire of Thomas Wayda from Greystone as a senior director, Commercial Observer can first report.

Wayda was a senior managing director at Greystone specializing in non-agency loans, and prior to that was a senior vice president at Meridian when Betesh was a senior managing director there.

“His ability to structure complex financing solutions across market cycles makes him an exceptional addition to our capital markets platform,” Betesh said in a statement. “Expanding our presence in Philadelphia is an important milestone for Arrow, and Thomas is the ideal professional to lead that growth.”

Before a five-year run at Meridian from 2017 to 2022, Wayda worked on the capital markets team at Starwood Property Trust and within Wells Fargo’s large loan real estate capital markets group.

Wayda’s new role at Arrow will involve leveraging lending relationships he has forged with banks, life insurance companies, debt funds and alternative lenders across a cross section of property sectors. He has originated or structured more than $10 billion in debt and equity deals throughout his decade-long career, according to Arrow.

“He has consistently delivered creative, execution-focused capital solutions across a wide range of asset types,” Ronnie Levine, senior advisor at Arrow Real Estate Advisors, said in a statement. “His expertise and regional focus will be invaluable as we continue to expand our advisory capabilities and better serve clients throughout the mid-Atlantic.”

Greystone did not immediately return a request for comment.

