Finance   ·   Construction Financing

Apollo Provides $220M Construction and Redevelopment Loan for 101 Greenwich Street

By January 21, 2026 6:30 pm
reprints
Quantum Pacific's Idan Ofer (top), Apollo Global Management's Scott Weiner (bottom) and 101 Greenwich Street.
Quantum Pacific's Idan Ofer (top), Apollo Global Management's Scott Weiner (bottom) and 101 Greenwich Street. PHOTOS: Jonathan Glynn Smith; Courtesy Apollo Global; Propertyshark

The residential conversion of the former office building at 101 Greenwich Street is ready to roll with $220 million of construction and redevelopment financing now locked in, Commercial Observer has learned. 

Apollo is the lender behind the floating-rate debt, sources said, while Newmark’s Jordan Roeschlaub, Chris Kramer and Holden Witkoff negotiated the transaction. 

SEE ALSO: Bank OZK Provides $133M Construction Loan For Allen Morris’ Coral Gables Condo

Pincus Co. first reported in December that owners Quantum Pacific and Metro Loft Management were planning a 600-unit residential conversion of the 26-story Downtown Manhattan office building.

Idan Ofer’s Quantum Pacific acquired the property — also known as 2 Rector Street —  from BGO in February 2025 with a conversion in mind, paying slightly north of $100 million, sources told CO at the time. The transaction marked the London-based firm’s second investment in U.S. real estate, and Newmark’s Adam Spies, Adam Doneger and Michael Collins negotiated the sale while Skyline Properties‘ Robert KhodadadianDaniel Shirazi and Daniel Davidov sourced the transaction. 

Quantum Pacific’s first Manhattan buy was 767 Third Avenue, which is now also being converted to residential use alongside partner Metro Loft.  

Apollo didn’t immediately return a request for comment. Newmark declined to comment. 

Cathy Cunningham can be reached at ccunningham@commercialobserver.com

Adam Doneger, Adam Spies, Chris Kramer, Holden Witkoff, Idan Ofer, Jordan Roeschlaub, Michael Collins, Nathan Berman, Metro Loft Management, Newmark, Quantum Pacific
Bank OZK CEO George Gleason and a rendering of Ponce Park planned for Coral Gables, Fla.
Residential · Finance
Florida

Bank OZK Provides $133M Construction Loan For Allen Morris’ Coral Gables Condo

By Julia Echikson
Edward J. Minskoff Equities' Edward Minskoff (top), LaSalle Investment Management's Brad Gries (bottom) and 51 Astor Place.
Office · Finance
New York City

Meadow Partners Provides $62M Pref Equity Investment for 51 Astor Place

By Brian Pascus
M&T Realty Capital's Robert Barry and 550 Wood Street, Pittsburgh, Pa.
Residential · Finance
Pennsylvania

M&T Realty Capital Lends $56M for Pittsburgh Office-to-Resi Conversion

By Andrew Coen