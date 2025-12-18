Index Investment Group has sealed $28.5 million of construction financing to build an oceanfront luxury housing development in Florida’s St. Lucie County, Commercial Observer can first report.

Urban Standard Capital provided the loan for the real estate investment firm’s project in Fort Pierce, Fla., where plans call for 23 single-family homes on 23 acres on Hutchinson Island. The deal closed in an expedited 30-day time frame, according to Meridian Capital Group, which negotiated the financings.

“As wealth continues to concentrate and buyers gravitate to supply constrained, highly desirable markets, we remain bullish on long term values,” Seth Weissman, founder and managing partner of Urban Standard Capital, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to be working with Index to deliver twenty three oceanfront homes on generous lots with standout features such as expansive outdoor kitchens, large pools, and thoughtful entertaining spaces that will set this product apart from anything currently available nearby.”

Meridian arranged the transaction with a team consisting of Brian Flax, Gabe Icikson and Scott Miller.

Located at 400 South Ocean Drive, 61 miles north of West Palm Beach, Fort Pierce has demand drivers to support the development due to recent steady population growth along with growing interest from developers and high-net-worth buyers, according to Meridian. The area has also emerged as another option in South Florida from more developed coastal markets in Palm Beach County, Broward County and Miami-Dade County.

“This transaction required speed, certainty, and a lender that truly understood the sponsor’s vision, as well as the uniqueness of the asset and the market,” Flax said in a statement. “Urban Standard Capital recognized the intrinsic value of this beachfront site and the strength of the development team and entitlement profile.”

Index Investment Group did not immediately return a request for comment.

