Leases   ·   Retail

New Thai Restaurant Varith Set to Open Near Union Square

By December 24, 2025 12:25 pm
reprints
Meridian Capital's Noam Aziz (top) and Carson Shahrabani (bottom) and 13 East 13th Street.
Meridian Capital's Noam Aziz (top) and Carson Shahrabani (bottom) and 13 East 13th Street. PHOTOS: Courtesy Meridian Capital

Varith, a new Thai restaurant, is set to open near Manhattan’s Union Square this spring, Commercial Observer has learned.

A partnership between New York City Thai restaurant operators Top Thai and Valla Table has signed a 10-year lease to open Varith in 7,000 square feet at the base of Arnold Toren’s 13 East 13th Street, according to broker Meridian Retail Leasing. Asking rent was $35,000 per month.

SEE ALSO: French Consulting Firm Capgemini Takes 43K SF at Penn 2

The deal includes 3,500 square feet on the ground floor, 1,000 square feet of basement space, and 2,500 square feet of lower-level space for a speakeasy-style lounge, according to the site listing.

Led by chef and operator Chuck Valla, the new restaurant will be named after Valla’s mother and represents “a deeply personal passion project for all parties involved,” Meridian said.

“This space immediately felt right for what the tenants are trying to create,” Meridian’s Noam Aziz, who brokered the deal for both sides along with Carson Shahrabani, said in a statement.

“Between the character of the building, the natural flow of the interior and its proximity to Union Square, it was a seamless match for a concept as personal as Varith,” Aziz added. “Chef Valla and his partners are bringing something thoughtful and authentic to the neighborhood, and we’re excited to have played a role in bringing it together.”

Spokespeople for Top Thai and Valla Table did not immediately respond to requests for comment, while the landlord could not be reached for comment.

Varith will replace wine bar Corkbuzz in its new spot between University Place and Fifth Avenue, according to Meridian. Corkbuzz permanently closed its Union Square bar in June, but still operates its Chelsea location at 75 Ninth Avenue.

Varith will join several other restaurants near its new block, including Mediterranean eatery Taboonette, steakhouse Strip House and seafood restaurant Amo Seafood.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

13 East 13th Street, Arnold Toren, Carson Shahrabani, Chuck Valla, Noam Aziz, Meridian Retail Leasing, Top Thai, Valla Table, Varith
Capgemini CEO Aiman Ezzat and Penn 2.
Office · Leases
New York City

French Consulting Firm Capgemini Takes 43K SF at Penn 2

By Larry Getlen
Capital V founder Jessica Schaefer and 40 Thompson Street.
Office · Leases
New York City

Jessica Schaefer’s Capital V Signs 6K-SF Lease at 40 Thompson Street

By Mark Hallum
Gilbane Building's Raquel Diaz and 1411 Broadway.
Office · Leases
New York City

Gilbane Relocates NYC HQ to 25K SF at Midtown’s 1411 Broadway

By Isabelle Durso