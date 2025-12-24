New Thai Restaurant Varith Set to Open Near Union Square

Varith, a new Thai restaurant, is set to open near Manhattan’s Union Square this spring, Commercial Observer has learned.

A partnership between New York City Thai restaurant operators Top Thai and Valla Table has signed a 10-year lease to open Varith in 7,000 square feet at the base of Arnold Toren’s 13 East 13th Street, according to broker Meridian Retail Leasing. Asking rent was $35,000 per month.

The deal includes 3,500 square feet on the ground floor, 1,000 square feet of basement space, and 2,500 square feet of lower-level space for a speakeasy-style lounge, according to the site listing.

Led by chef and operator Chuck Valla, the new restaurant will be named after Valla’s mother and represents “a deeply personal passion project for all parties involved,” Meridian said.

“This space immediately felt right for what the tenants are trying to create,” Meridian’s Noam Aziz, who brokered the deal for both sides along with Carson Shahrabani, said in a statement.

“Between the character of the building, the natural flow of the interior and its proximity to Union Square, it was a seamless match for a concept as personal as Varith,” Aziz added. “Chef Valla and his partners are bringing something thoughtful and authentic to the neighborhood, and we’re excited to have played a role in bringing it together.”

Spokespeople for Top Thai and Valla Table did not immediately respond to requests for comment, while the landlord could not be reached for comment.

Varith will replace wine bar Corkbuzz in its new spot between University Place and Fifth Avenue, according to Meridian. Corkbuzz permanently closed its Union Square bar in June, but still operates its Chelsea location at 75 Ninth Avenue.

Varith will join several other restaurants near its new block, including Mediterranean eatery Taboonette, steakhouse Strip House and seafood restaurant Amo Seafood.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.