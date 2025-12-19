New NYC Thin Crust Pizza Spot Coming to Lower East Side

A new pizza spot is setting up shop on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, Commercial Observer has learned.

NYC Thin Crust Pizza, a growing pizzeria group in the city popular for its thin crust pizza, has signed a 10-year lease for 5,000 square feet at the base of Penn South Capital’s residential building at 261 Bowery, according to broker Meridian Retail Leasing. Asking rent was $22,500 per month.

SEE ALSO: Summit Properties Announces New Leases at 444 Madison Avenue

The lease includes 2,500 square feet on the ground floor and 2,500 square feet in the basement, Meridian said.

The deal represents the seventh pizza outpost for the owners of NYC Thin Crust Pizza. Other pizzerias in the group are Posto at 310 Second Avenue, Gruppo at 98 Avenue B, Vezzo at 178 Lexington Avenue, Spunto at 65 Carmine Street, Tappo at 49 West 24th Street, and Brado at 155 Atlantic Avenue in Brooklyn.

“The Bowery has evolved from an emerging market to a proven incubator for food-driven retail,” Meridian’s Carson Shahrabani, who brokered the deal for both the tenant and landlord along with Noam Aziz and Garrett Kelly, said in a statement.

“Quality operators like NYC Thin Crust recognize the corridor’s momentum, and our ability to secure a tenant in 30 days speaks to the strength of our platform and the depth of demand we’re seeing,” Shahrabani added. “This neighborhood is firing on all cylinders right now, and landlords who move decisively are reaping the rewards.”

Spokespeople for NYC Thin Crust Pizza and Penn South Capital did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

NYC Thin Crust Pizza, which serves pizza, pasta, specialty sandwiches and salads alongside beer and wine, will open its yet-to-be-named spot between Stanton and East Houston streets during the second quarter of 2026.

The pizzeria will be at the base of 261 Bowery, a three-story residential building with two condo units, according to StreetEasy.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.