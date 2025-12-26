Finance   ·   Acquisition

Northwind Group Provides $33M Acquisition Financing for 291 Broadway

The 19-story Lower Manhattan office property first opened in 1910

By December 26, 2025 11:28 am
reprints
Northwind Group's Ran Eliasaf (top), William Macklowe Company's Billy Macklowe (bottom) and 291 Broadway.
Northwind Group's Ran Eliasaf (top), William Macklowe Company's Billy Macklowe (bottom) and 291 Broadway. PHOTOS: Emily Assiran/for Commercial Observer; Beyond My Ken/CC by-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

William Macklowe Company has secured $33 million to purchase 291 Broadway, a historic 19-story office building that spans 127,000 square feet in Lower Manhattan. 

Ran Eliasaf’s Northwind Group provided the acquisition financing out of the firm’s Northwind Debt Fund III, a closed-end fund. 

SEE ALSO: PMG Lands $115M for Waterfront Fort Lauderdale Condo Tower

Newmark’s Jordan Roeschlaub, Adam Spies and Josh King arranged the transaction.

Billy Macklowe, founder of William Macklowe Company, described Northwind in a statement as “a proven entrepreneurial counterparty,” and described the deal as “a bespoke financing solution.” 

Eliasaf, founder and managing partner of Northwind Group, said in a statement that his firm provided acquisition debt “at an attractive basis” and added that 291 Broadway benefits from both positive in-place cash flow and an efficient layout.

“We look forward to partnering with William Macklowe Company on the successful execution of this investment and are confident in their ability to position the property for its highest and best use,” he added. 

291 Broadway is a Beaux Arts building that opened in 1910 during the height of the initial skyscraper boom. The office was known as the East River Savings Bank Building and served as the national headquarters and site of the historic library for the YMCA from 1949 to 1980. 

Today the office building at the busy intersection of where Reade Street meets Broadway in the Tribeca neighborhood is only steps away from numerous subway stations, including Chambers Street, Park Place and City Hall.  

“The property benefits from a diverse in-place tenant base and adaptable physical configuration, supported by enduring demand for Tribeca real estate, constrained supply and proximity to major transportation hubs,” said Northwind in a statement. 

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commericalobserver.com.

 

291 Broadway, Billy Macklowe, Jordan Roeschlaub, Ran Eliasaf, Newmark, Northwind Group, William Macklowe Company
PMG's Kevin Maloney (top), Dan Kaplan (center) and Ryan Shear (bottom), and a rendering of Sage Intracoastal Residences planned in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Residential · Finance
Florida

PMG Lands $115M for Waterfront Fort Lauderdale Condo Tower

By Julia Echikson
Annie Tirschwell (top) and Jill Crawford of Type A Projects and a rendering of River Commons, planned in The Bronx.
Residential · Finance
New York City

Capital One Provides $91M Letter of Credit for Bronx Affordable Housing Project

By Andrew Coen
Preservation for Affordable Housing's Maia Shanklin Roberts and a rendering of Hillside Flats Phase I in Washington, D.C.
Residential · Finance
Washington DC

Next Phase of D.C.’s Barry Farm Redevelopment Lands $99M Financing Package

By Nick Trombola