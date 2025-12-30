Newmark Hires CBRE’s Jenny Haeg to Grow Its AI Platform

Jenny Haeg, a power player in San Francisco’s tech office brokerage space, will join Newmark as executive vice chairman in an effort to expand the company’s AI advisory platform, Commercial Observer has learned.

Haeg spent the past eight years as a vice chairman at CBRE, where in 2024 she was the top-producing office broker in San Francisco. At Newmark, she will work closely with New York-based Executive Vice Chairman Steven Rotter, co-leader of the company’s technology/media team, and San Francisco-based Vice Chairman Christina Clark, who has brokered over $3 billion worth of office real estate transactions worldwide, according to the company.

Haeg has been behind “the majority of San Francisco’s most significant transactions over the past decade,” according to Newmark. She has placed companies, including Square, Airbnb, Uber, Medium, Instacart, Dropbox and Spotify, into office space in the region, and started Custom Spaces, the first woman-founded commercial real estate firm in San Francisco and a firm specifically focused on the unique needs of companies in the tech sector. CBRE acquired Custom Spaces in 2017, at which time Haeg joined CBRE as vice chairman.

Now, given the incredible rise of artificial intelligence, Haeg’s expertise will be put to work helping to establish Newmark as a top CRE company for tech firms.

“I’ve sat on the other side of the table as an entrepreneur, building and scaling a business and making the same high-stakes decisions our clients face every day,” Haeg said in a statement to CO. “That experience shapes how I advise founder-led and venture-backed AI companies growing at extraordinary speed. Newmark’s deeply entrepreneurial culture allows us to partner with innovators not just as brokers, but as strategic advisors who truly understand what it takes to build, scale and future-proof a company.”

Newmark has made several moves this year to strengthen its credentials in the AI/technology space.

In April 2025, the company hired leasing specialists Sean McCallum and Tyler Paratte from Avison Young to help strengthen Newmark’s office leasing in San Francisco, as the pair brought “a combined 24 years of experience managing multimarket accounts for office and R&D companies throughout the Bay Area,” according to a company announcement. Newmark noted that the first quarter of 2025 was the “busiest leasing quarter since 2019” for the city’s commercial center, “thanks largely to expansion in the artificial intelligence sector.”

In August 2025, the company hired Wayne Gearey as head of geospatial and econometric analytics, with Elizabeth Hart, the company’s president of leasing for North America, noting at the time that Gearey is “one of the most authoritative voices in commercial real estate when it comes to articulating how geospatial and AI-driven tools can power smart decision-making.”

Hart said she sees Haeg’s hiring as another step on the path to AI-related CRE dominance for Newmark.

“For over 20 years, I have witnessed Jenny’s deep insights into the technology ecosystem and her world-class advocacy and negotiation capabilities, which have shaped some of the most influential high-growth companies in the industry,” Hart said in the announcement. “It is a great privilege to have Jenny, known as a go-to adviser for founder-led companies looking to scale, join forces with our occupier solutions team as we continue building the leading top-tier, client-focused offering.”

Newmark has also advised on several major AI and data center projects this year, including arranging a $7.1 billion loan in May to fund the second phase of a 1.2-gigawatt AI data center in Abilene, Texas, and advising a $4 billion joint venture in August on the development of an AI data center in Lancaster, Pa.

Newmark’s current AI-related clients include OpenAI, Perplexity AI and Tools for Humanity, according to the company.

“Artificial intelligence is reshaping the global economy, and the companies at the forefront of that transformation require a partner who understands how to navigate rapid scale, global expansion and cultural continuity,” Barry Gosin, CEO of Newmark, said in the statement announcing Haeg’s hiring. “Newmark’s unmatched access to talent, integrated data and service capabilities across geographies positions us to meet these clients’ needs with the speed, precision and strategic depth they demand.”

Larry Getlen can be reached at lgetlen@commercialobserver.com.