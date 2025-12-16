Measurabl, the world’s most widely adopted sustainability data platform for real estate, has promoted Maureen Waters to CEO.

Waters moves into the role from her current position as Measurabl’s president, while Matt Ellis, the company’s co-founder and current CEO, will transition to executive chairman and member of the board of directors, Measurabl announced Tuesday. Ellis will “oversee investment and mergers and acquisitions opportunities and provide strategic counsel to the company.”

“It is a tremendous honor to name Maureen Waters Measurabl’s next CEO,” Ellis said in a statement. “Over the last 13 years, we built Measurabl into the world’s most widely adopted sustainability data platform for real estate. But that was only the beginning. Maureen is the CEO to do what’s next: break down paywalls for unprecedented, widespread adoption, assemble a deeper, broader ecosystem of partnerships and integrations, and pave a clear path to being the industry’s source of truth for investment-grade sustainability data.”

Waters joined Measurabl in 2023 as chief growth officer and was promoted in 2024 to president, after which she led the development of the firm’s three-year strategy 1Measurabl, oversaw the launch of its new product Navigate, and improved operating margins for the firm by more than 25 percent per year, Measurabl said.

The work didn’t stop there. This year, Waters launched Measurabl’s free sustainability solution, which has already been adopted by 14,000 buildings across 47 countries, according to the company. She also helped form relationships across the real estate realm, including new partnerships with the Green Building Council of Australia, S&P Global and the U.S. Green Building Council California.

As CEO, Waters will implement a “customer operating model” designed to put the customer at the center of Measurabl’s strategic, product and data priorities, the company said. She will also gather firsthand insights from customers and partners, as well as focus on utilizing the firm’s Quantum data set.

“Measurabl has a strong team, a clear strategy, and a platform built to support long-term value for our customers and partners,” Waters said in a statement. “I’m excited to build on the foundation we’ve created over the last two years. Our focus will remain on supporting customer needs and delivering innovative solutions that help the industry embed sustainability data into real estate transactions throughout the asset life cycle.”

Prior to joining Measurabl, Waters served in multiple executive-level roles at Cushman & Wakefield. She also was head of real estate and asset management at Bill Gates Investments, president of Ten-X, and a partner at MetaProp.

In addition to Waters’s promotion, Measurabl has promoted Edward Allen to chief commercial officer, and Chris Zegal to senior vice president of go-to-market strategy and marketing, the company said.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.