Investments & Sales   ·   Development Site Sale

Kolter, Perko Buy Out Jupiter Island Condo for Redevelopment

The developers spent more than $25 million for 11 units

By December 10, 2025 1:42 pm
reprints
Kolter Group CEO Bobby Julien (top), Perko Group founder Phil Perko (bottom), and an aerial view of Jupiter Island, Fla.
Kolter Group CEO Bobby Julien (top), Perko Group founder Phil Perko (bottom), and an aerial view of Jupiter Island, Fla. PHOTOS: Courtesy Kolter Group; Courtesy Perko Group; Bruce Bain/Getty Images

South Florida developers The Kolter Group and Perko Development Partners bought out an oceanfront condo building on Jupiter Island, with plans to redevelop the property into luxury condos. It’s the pair’s second such deal in 2025. 

The joint venture paid about $25 million for 11 units at 19930 Beach Road, property records show. The four-story building, called the Beach Sound Condominium, was built in 1984 on a 1.5-acre parcel.

SEE ALSO: Hines Sells San Diego-Area Industrial Property for $73M

The developers have filed plans to replace the structure with an eight-story condo building with 12 units, designed by SB Architects. The site is at the southern end of Jupiter Island, a narrow, 9-mile-long barrier island about 20 miles north of West Palm Beach.

Following the deadly collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside four years ago, Florida lawmakers passed laws mandating that owners of old condos begin saving up for structural upgrades. Some condo owners are choosing to cut their losses and sell to developers. 

But buyouts remain difficult to close because they require the approval of most, if not all, owners. Last year, two condo owners at Beach Sound Condominium, Edward and Karen Rado, together sued their building’s association and the developers to stop the sale. 

The court rejected the Rados’ request for a temporary injunction, but granted the developers’ petition for an appraisal for the plaintiffs’ unit. The Rados are appealing the motion. 

The buyout marks Kolter and Perko’s second in Palm Beach County. Earlier this year, the developers bought out a condo building in West Palm Beach, across the Intracoastal Waterway from President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club. Plans for the redevelopment include a 19-story building with 39 condos. 

Representatives for the developers and the Rados’ lawyer, Jonathan Chane of Chane Socarras, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

19930 Beach Road, Beach Sound Condominium, Perko Development Partners, The Kolter Group
Newmark's Adam Spies and One Dag Hammarskjöld Plaza (black building in foreground).
Office · Investments & Sales
New York City

Werner Makes First Traditional Office Play With $270M Buy of One Dag Hammarskjöld Plaza

By Andrew Coen
A photo of an old-time cash register with a placard that reads Top 10 Sales of 2025.
Office · Investments & Sales
New York City

New York City’s Top Investment Sales of 2025

By Mark Hallum
Pacific Urban Investors Vice President of investments Matt Lederer and Park Place at Van Dorn in Alexandria, Va.
Residential · Investments & Sales
Virginia

Pacific Urban Investors Pays $114M for NoVA Multifamily Complex

By Nick Trombola