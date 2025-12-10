Cabot, Cabot & Forbes, a Boston-area developer specializing in transportation projects, has secured $79.3 million to build The Bolt, a 180,000-square-foot life sciences lab, office and manufacturing complex in Woburn, Mass., a suburb 10 miles outside Boston.

Kawa Capital Management provided the construction financing for a project that is expected to require a total of $125 million of investment capital. No broker was listed on the transaction.

Jeremy Lash, director at Kawa Capital Management, described The Bolt in a statement as a “high-quality asset” in a popular market near Boston.

“We are confident The Bolt will draw interest from energy, manufacturing, life sciences and technology companies looking for prime space in an optimal location,” he said.

Located at 216 New Boston Street in Woburn — which has become a minor hub for life sciences development in recent years — The Bolt is part of a larger $400 million investment project by Cabot, Cabot & Forbes.

These other projects include the development of Emblem 120, a 289-unit luxury multifamily complex with ground-floor retail, and Zero New Boston, a planned building that would bring 250 apartments and 1,200 square feet of retail to Woburn.

In a statement, Daniel Nagler, chief investment officer at Cabot, Cabot & Forbes, called Woburn “an ideal location,” noting that the suburb is accessible from both Boston and Cambridge via two highways and a commuter rail station, positioning it as a regional destination for life sciences and other CRE development.

“We believe it will continue to attract innovative companies, and it is why we are so bullish on the location,” Nagler added.

The Bolt is expected to be delivered in the second quarter of 2027.

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com.