Finance   ·   Refinance

Jack Terzi Seals 12K-SF Cannabis Dispensary Lease, Refi for Greenpoint Building

By December 19, 2025 3:21 pm
reprints
JTRE Holdings' Jack Terzi and the former Greenpoint Savings Bank at 807 Manhattan Avenue.
JTRE Holdings' Jack Terzi and the former Greenpoint Savings Bank at 807 Manhattan Avenue. PHOTOS: Courtesy JTRE Holdings; Jim Henderson/public domain via Wikimedia Commons

There is plenty of Christmas cheer this year for Jack Terzi’s JTRE Holdings.

The real estate investment firm has inked a new 10-year lease for 12,000 square feet from cannabis dispensary Altitude NY at JTRE’s Greenpoint Savings Bank building at 807 Manhattan Avenue in Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned.

SEE ALSO: InterVest, Metro Loft Seal $867M Construction Loan for 111 Wall Street’s Conversion

The lease was closed simultaneously with a $6.5 million refinance loan from Dime Community Bank to resolve an attempted foreclosure dispute  regarding the property, sources familiar with the deal told CO. The fresh capital enabled JTRE to repay Turret Equities, which had acquired outstanding debt on the Greenpoint, Brooklyn, property in 2021, according to sources. 

The refi and lease ends a lengthy legal saga for the 79,379-square-foot landmarked building, which two years ago was faced with foreclosure proceedings over debt owed on the property,  The Real Deal reported at the time. 

JTRE acquired the 1906-built building in 2018 for roughly $10 million and landed a $7.2 million loan from Nassau Educators Federal Credit Union (NEFCU), TRD previously reported. NEFCU, which rebranded to Jovia Financial Credit Union in 2019, sold the loan to Turret after the property lost its lone tenant, Capital One bank, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Terzi, Turret Equities and Jovia did not immediately return requests for comment. Dime Community Bank declined to comment. 

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

 

Jack Terzi, Altitude NY, Dime Community Bank, Jovia Financial Credit Union, JTRE Holdings, Turret Equities
InterVest's Michael Gontar (top), MetroLoft's Nathan Berman (bottom),; and 111 Wall Street.
Residential · Finance
New York City

InterVest, Metro Loft Seal $867M Construction Loan for 111 Wall Street’s Conversion

By Cathy Cunningham
RIPCO Real Estate's Michael Winter (from top to bottom), Adam Hakim and James Murad, and a rendering of 57 Caton Place, Brooklyn.
Residential · Finance
New York City

Dornin Investment Group Purchases $78M Note for Windsor Terrace Development

By Larry Getlen
Forman Capital's Scott Mehlman (top) and Brett Forman (bottom), and a rendering of The Oaks at District West planned for Richmond, Texas.
Retail · Finance
Texas

Forman Capital Provides $37M Construction Financing for Houston-Area Retail Center

By Brian Pascus