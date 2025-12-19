Players

Senate Confirms Ex-Cushman & Wakefield CEO Ed Forst to Lead GSA

By December 19, 2025 3:01 pm
reprints
GSA Administrator Ed Forst.
GSA Administrator Ed Forst. PHOTO: Courtesy Cushman & Wakefield

The General Services Administration (GSA) finally has a congressionally approved leader under President Donald Trump’s second term.

Ed Forst, a former Cushman & Wakefield CEO who spent 17 years at Goldman Sachs, was confirmed as GSA administrator by the Senate on Thursday night, according to a GSA LinkedIn post. Forst had been awaiting confirmation since landing Trump’s nomination in August. The GSA, which manages the federal government’s non-military property, has been without a permanent administrator all year. 

SEE ALSO: Stockdale Capital’s Dan Michaels On Doing Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

“We’re proud to announce the Senate’s confirmation of Ed Forst as GSA’s new administrator,” a GSA spokesperson told CO in an email. “Ed has an impressive background in finance, real estate, academia, government and senior management. He’s ready to use that to execute GSA’s mission and President Trump’s agenda.”

Forst, who most recently acted as chairman for London-based private equity firm Lion Capital, is stepping into a GSA lately defined by change. Trump had appointed tech entrepreneur Stephen Ehikian as acting administrator earlier this year, though Ehikian left the agency in August after just eight months to return to the private sector, becoming CEO of tech firm C3 AI. Michael Rigas, former acting director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, was appointed to replace Ehikian that month.

The GSA meanwhile has for years aggressively pursued a downsizing and efficiency strategy for the federal government’s real estate portfolio. That effort has only sped up under the second Trump administration — the agency has since March identified dozens of buildings for “accelerated disposition,” including the 1.1 million-square-foot Robert C. Weaver building in Washington, D.C., and instituted a “space match” program to further consolidate departmental office needs.

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.

Donald Trump, Ed Forst, Michael Rigas, Stephen Ehikian, Cushman & Wakefield, General Services Administration, Goldman Sachs, Lion Capital
Cups of Dunkin and Starbucks coffee.
Retail · Research & Analysis
New York City

Starbucks Leads the Way in NYC Closures as Chain Stores Scale Back

By Isabelle Durso
Stockdale Capital Partners' Dan Michaels.
Industry · Investments & Sales
California

Stockdale Capital’s Dan Michaels On Doing Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

By Nick Trombola
Man removing dirt from glass with a squeegee against a cloudy blue sky with sunlight.
Industry · Columnists
National

Data, Access and the Future of Fair Competition in Commercial Real Estate

By Michael DeGiorgio