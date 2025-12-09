As a young architect, I remember the moments that impacted me when I encountered unique buildings in far-off places or when I discovered an extraordinary feat of architecture right in my home city. In the case of my first exposure to Frank Gehry, it was the latter.

I lived in Los Angeles during my early career, back when Postmodernism was shaking the foundations of Modernism, and fresh ideas were being tried by a few courageous architects. Most buildings in L.A. were stuck in the past, but occasionally I was stopped in my tracks by something special.

When my architect friends and I flocked to see the parking garage that Gehry had designed, we knew something tectonic was happening. Groundbreaking was an understatement. It was a large parking structure wrapped in chain-link fencing with large mega-graphics imprinted on the chain link. Being bored with buildings clad in steel, glass, granite and stone, I never imagined that a huge parking structure could be this cool. The materiality was both rebellious and playful, as the chain link turned a typically utilitarian building into a uniquely modern built form.

The Santa Monica Place parking garage along with Gehry’s residence and other experiments with chain link, metal siding and other “non-architect” materials spoke volumes to a generation of young architects and propelled L.A. design and global architecture to look beyond Modernism and Postmodernism.

There is a specialness in Gehry’s portfolio that is evident in the work itself and notable for the time in which it was done. He was ahead of his peers, and through his influence set the direction for the next generation. His exploration of form, materials and technologies went beyond anyone else of his time.

Masterful, powerful ideas that looked improbable were somehow brought to reality. He dared to push precedent and practicality to make room for possibility. The work goes beyond the measures of architecture and illuminates what happens when other strengths come into play, such as deep curiosity, personal courage and visionary leadership.

His influence is felt not only in the evolution of form, but also in the evolution of cities themselves.

When Gehry’s work in Bilbao, Spain, helped a former industrial port transform into a global cultural destination, the world took notice. The result became known as the “Bilbao Effect,” a term used to describe the power of architecture to renew identity and fuel widespread regeneration.

In Los Angeles, his work contributed to a cultural revival that helped redefine downtown as a destination for music, art and civic life. Gehry helped civic leaders understand that design can attract opportunity, ignite pride, and reposition a community with confidence. He proved that great architecture is not an indulgence. It is a catalyst for progress.

Yet, even as his buildings gained iconic status, Gehry never lost sight of the human experience. He cared deeply about how people feel as they move through space. He understood that light, material, texture and scale all influence our emotions in ways that are both subtle and profound. His work invited people to pause, to look up, to explore, and to feel a sense of connection to the places they inhabit. He demonstrated that architecture is at its best when it acknowledges the human heart.

As architects and designers reflect on Gehry’s legacy, we find ourselves returning to the questions he asked throughout his career. What if architecture could feel more alive? What if creativity and courage were welcomed as essential components of design? What if the spaces we create help people feel more connected, more inspired, or more at home in the world?

Frank Gehry changed architecture by refusing to accept that it should ever be ordinary. He showed us that emotion belongs at the center of design. He reminded us that the built environment plays a vital role in how people experience belonging and identity.

His passing leaves us with the responsibility to continue elevating architecture’s purpose. We must keep designing with a generosity of spirit. We must keep creating places that invite people to discover something new about themselves and their communities. We must remember that beauty is not superficial. It is transformative.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to Gehry’s family, his collaborators, and the countless individuals who were fortunate to know him and learn from him. The silence his absence leaves behind reflects how fully he filled the world with imagination.

Frank Gehry will be remembered for his iconic contributions to the built environment. But his truest legacy lives within the emotions he inspired. He expanded the way we feel in and through architecture. That is a rare achievement, and one that will continue to propel our profession into the future.

Diane Hoskins is the global co-chair of architecture firm Gensler.