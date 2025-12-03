Nonprofit Fortune Society Expands to 91K SF at LIC Headquarters

Nonprofit organization The Fortune Society has taken a lot more office space at its headquarters in Long Island City, Queens, Commercial Observer has learned.

The Fortune Society, whose mission is to support successful re-entry from incarceration and promote alternatives to incarceration, has signed a 31-year deal to renew and expand its offices at 29-76 Northern Boulevard, according to tenant broker Cushman & Wakefield. The five-story building at the intersection of Northern Boulevard and 40th Road is owned by 29-76 Realty Company.

As part of the deal, Fortune Society renewed its existing 77,898 square feet at the building and tacked on an additional 13,564 square feet, bringing its total footprint at the property to 91,462 square feet, according to C&W.

The nonprofit, which moved into the LIC building in 2007, will occupy the entire 40,429-square-foot second floor, as well as 37,469 square feet on the ground floor and 13,564 square feet on the lower level.

“Securing our headquarters is a monumental achievement for our organization, our staff and the thousands of participants we serve each year,” Stanley Richards, president and CEO of The Fortune Society, said in a statement. “This space is the heart of our operations, and this agreement provides the stability we need to deepen our impact and foster a world where all can thrive.”

The asking rent was not provided, but a report from CBRE found office rents in Long Island City averaged $52.01 per square foot during the first half of 2025.

C&W’s Carri Lyon, David Lebenstein, Jared Thal and Nick Chin brokered the deal for the tenant, along with Trevor Adler, Ida Phair and Leslie Byrd from law firm Hogan Lovells. The landlord was represented by law firm Olshan Frome Wolosky’s Dov Brandstatter and Tom Kearns.

“This landmark transaction ensures The Fortune Society has a stable, long-term home to continue its vital work,” C&W’s Lyon said in a statement. “We are honored to have represented the organization in securing a space that accommodates their growth and solidifies their presence in the community. This was a complex negotiation with an end result that allows them to expand their services and impact across New York City.”

A spokesperson for the landlord could not be reached for comment.

