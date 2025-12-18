Investments & Sales   ·   Portfolio Sale

Federal Realty Sells Two-Property Portfolio for $170M

Bell Partners acquired one of the real estate investment trust’s apartment complexes in Maryland, and Sterling Organization acquired its shopping center in Connecticut

By December 18, 2025 1:59 pm
Sterling Organization CEO and Managing Principal Brian Kosoy and Bristol Plaza in Bristol, Conn.
Sterling Organization CEO and Managing Principal Brian Kosoy and Bristol Plaza in Bristol, Conn. PHOTOS: Courtesy Sterling Organization

One of the country’s oldest real estate investment trusts has traded two properties as part of an ongoing effort to reposition and refine its portfolio.

North Bethesda, Md.-based Federal Realty Investment Trust sold the multifamily complex formerly known as Pallas at Pike & Rose in its North Bethesda backyard and the Bristol Plaza retail center in Bristol, Conn., for a combined $170 million. A fund controlled by Florida-based Sterling Organization purchased Bristol Plaza for $44 million, per Sterling, while Bell Partners purchased the Pallas at Pike & Rose complex for about $126 million, Commercial Observer has learned.  

“These transactions demonstrate the strength and flexibility of our platform,” Don Wood, Federal Realty president and CEO, said in a statement. “In mixed-use environments, our ability to unlock embedded value in our stabilized, peripheral residential components gives us an unrivaled cost-of-capital advantage to self-fund growth when and where it matters most. At the same time, we’re recycling capital from mature, long-held retail assets into investments that offer the greatest opportunity to apply Federal Realty’s core operating and redevelopment capabilities and drive long-term growth.”

The Pallas at Pike & Rose property is a 315-unit apartment complex at 11550 Old Georgetown Road, developed by Federal Realty in 2015. The building is part of Federal Realty’s Pike & Rose mixed-use district in North Bethesda, a 24-acre campus currently featuring some 800 units (with plans for about 1,500 total), a 177-key hotel and hundreds of thousands of square feet of retail and office space. Bell Partners has redubbed the property as Bell at the Pike, though a spokesperson for the firm did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Bristol Plaza, at 641 Farmington Avenue, is a 263,000-square-foot, grocery-anchored shopping center featuring tenants such as Stop & Shop, T.J. Maxx, Burlington and Five Below. Roughly 4 acres at the complex is primed for redevelopment, per Sterling, and about 25,000 square feet of retail space is currently available for lease. 

“Bristol Plaza represents an opportunity to acquire a high-performing, grocery-anchored retail center with immediate value-add potential,” Jordan Fried, Sterling principal, said in a statement. 

Federal Realty’s latest trades round out a year of notable dispositions for the 1962-founded REIT as it realigns its portfolio. In May, it sold the 108-unit Levare at Santana Row in San Jose, Calif., to an affiliate of Hines for $74 million. The following month, it sold a 181,000-square-foot retail portfolio on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles to Tinder founder Justin Mateen and his brother Tyler Mateen for $69 million. 

The REIT has made some significant purchases throughout the year as well. In October, it spent $187 million for the retail component of PGIM Real Estate’s Annapolis Town Center, a 2 million-square-foot mixed-use district in Annapolis, Md. 

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.

