The New York City Economic Development Corporation (EDC) is looking for developers to bring housing to the Upper West Side.

The development site in question is at 150 West 100th Street, the location of the New York Public Library’s Bloomingdale branch. The site will be redeveloped into mixed-income housing and a new home for the library, the EDC announced Friday along with a new request for proposals.

SEE ALSO: NYC Council Advances Plan for 300 Units at 1720 Atlantic Avenue in Brooklyn

The developer would need to sign a ground lease with the city, which owns the land, and also build off-site facilities for the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

“The redevelopment of the Bloomingdale site will result in critical housing for this neighborhood in Manhattan and continues to cement Mayor Eric Adams’s legacy as the most pro-housing administration in New York City history,” EDC CEO Andrew Kimball said in a statement. “The redeveloped site will bring much-needed affordable housing units, as well as a brand-new Bloomingdale branch for the New York Public Library.”

While the EDC did not disclose how many units it hopes to gain from a public-private partnership with a developer, the agency stressed that a housing infusion at the site will be possible as of right through the City of Yes, which was passed by New York lawmakers in December 2024.

The housing development would be half a block southeast of a re-energized section of the Upper West Side that is surrounded by high-rise condominium towers, and has retail components leased to major retailers such as Whole Foods, HomeGoods and T.J. Maxx.

Across the street to the north is a New York City Fire Department house with apartments managed by the New York City Housing Authority.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.