Dwight Capital Supplies $31M HUD Loan for Texas Apartments

Oxford Enterprises has sealed $31 million of construction financing to build the second phase of a multifamily development in the Dallas-Fort Worth region, Commercial Observer has learned.

Dwight Capital provided the 90 percent loan-to-cost, nonrecourse debt for the 172-unit Oxford at the Boulevard Phase II in Corinth, Texas. Dwight Capital’s Brandon Baksh and Brian Yee originated the transaction through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) 241(a) program.

The deal marked Dwight’s fifth financing for Oxford and the one of just 11 HUD 241(a) loan closed in the 2025 fiscal year by all lenders, according to the company.

Located at 2010 Corinth Parkway 34 miles northwest of Dallas, phase two of the Oxford at the Boulevard project will consist of five garden-style apartment buildings, four parking garages, a dog park, and on-site storage units. Community amenities at the complex include a fitness center, community lounge with kitchen, swimming pool, pickleball and basketball courts.

Oxford Enterprises, led by Tony Swartz and Justin Swartz, did not immediately return a request for comment.

