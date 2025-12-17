Finance   ·   Construction Financing

Dwight Capital Supplies $31M HUD Loan for Texas Apartments

By December 17, 2025 11:46 am
reprints
Brandon Baksh and Brian Yee of Dwight Capital and a rendering of Oxford at the Boulevard in Corinth, Texas.
Brandon Baksh and Brian Yee of Dwight Capital and phase one of Oxford at the Boulevard in Corinth, Texas. PHOTOS AND RENDERING: Courtesy Dwight Capital

Oxford Enterprises has sealed $31 million of construction financing to build the second phase of a multifamily development in the Dallas-Fort Worth region, Commercial Observer has learned.

Dwight Capital provided the 90 percent loan-to-cost, nonrecourse debt for the 172-unit Oxford at the Boulevard Phase II in Corinth, Texas. Dwight Capital’s Brandon Baksh and Brian Yee originated the transaction through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) 241(a) program. 

SEE ALSO: U.S. Bancorp Provides $35M Refi for Pennsylvania Mall

The deal marked Dwight’s fifth financing for Oxford and the one of just 11 HUD 241(a) loan closed in the 2025 fiscal year by all lenders, according to the company. 

Located at 2010 Corinth Parkway 34 miles northwest of Dallas, phase two of the Oxford at the Boulevard project will consist of five garden-style apartment buildings, four parking garages, a dog park, and on-site storage units. Community amenities at the complex include a fitness center, community lounge with kitchen, swimming pool, pickleball and basketball courts.

Oxford Enterprises, led by Tony Swartz and Justin Swartz, did not immediately return a request for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

Brandon Baksh, Brian Yee, Justin Swartz, Tony Swartz, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Dwight Capital, Oxford Enterprises
Cushman & Wakefield’s Brad Domenico and the Westgate Mall in Bethlehem, Pa.
Retail · Finance
Pennsylvania

U.S. Bancorp Provides $35M Refi for Pennsylvania Mall

By Brian Pascus
Oaktree Capital Managing Director John Brady and the TenTen campus in Glendale, Calif.
Residential · Finance
California

Oaktree Capital Lends $125M Toward L.A. County Mixed-Use Complex

By Nick Trombola
Brian Harper of 11North Partners (left), Martha Kelley of Bain Capital Real Estate (right), and wads of dollar bills in the background,
Retail · Leases
National

Bain Capital Real Estate, 11North Partners Close $1.6B Raise for Retail Real Estate

By Brian Pascus