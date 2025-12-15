A Brooklyn-based developer plans to turn a church-affiliated building in Williamsburg into new housing.

David Grunfeld, through the entity GW Infinity, filed plans to demolish the two-story building at 277 North Eighth Street and build a 17-story, mixed-use building in its place, according to a recent filing with the New York City Department of Buildings.

If approved, the new building would include 99 residential units, as well as 2,713 square feet of commercial space and 66,718 square feet for community facilities, the filing shows.

Grunfeld and a spokesperson for Kao Hwa Lee Architects — the listed architect on the project — could not be reached for comment.

Grunfeld filed plans to demolish the existing vacant building between Meeker Avenue and Havemeyer Street in June, according to records. The property is currently home to the Carmel Residence, which is linked to the adjacent Roman Catholic church Shrine Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel at 275 North Eighth Street, according to Crain’s New York Business, which first reported the news.

It’s unclear whether the church would occupy any part of Grunfeld’s new building, as well as whether Grunfeld is working with the church to convert the property, as it is still owned by the church. A spokesperson for the church did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

News of the project comes during a busy period for new projects in Williamsburg.

In October, Brooklyn-based Cornell Realty Management submitted a rezoning application to partially convert and expand the five-story office and retail building at 200 Kent Avenue into a 14-story residential and retail property with up to 143 apartments, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

And in July, developer Yoel Schwimmer filed plans to build a six-story, mixed-use building with 28 residential units at 221 Wythe Avenue, which was previously home to the famous Wythe Diner, CO reported. The diner was recently lifted and relocated to the Brooklyn Navy Yard, where it will be used by Steiner Studios as a movie set, The New York Post reported.

