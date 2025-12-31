Circle F Capital Recaps One Park Row, Lands $77M Refi 

The clock is ticking ever closer to midnight, but there’s always time for one more deal ahead of “Auld Lang Syne” in New York City.

Circle F Capital just sealed a recapitalization and refinance for its luxury condominium building One Park Row, Commercial Observer has learned.

As part of the recap, Grand Rapids, Mich.-based investor Eenhoorn is a new equity partner in the property, which comprises 62 residential condos and one 20,000-square-foot commercial condo unit spanning three floors, and PCCP also provided a $77 million loan in the deal, sources confirmed.

Walker & Dunlop’s Aaron Appel, Jonathan Schwartz, Keith Kurland, Adam Schwartz, Dustin Stolly, Sean Reimer and Sean Bastian negotiated the transaction, with PCCP’s Brian Haber and PJ Finley leading the loan on behalf of the lender, sources said.

The 24-story, 103,000-square-foot condo complex at One Park Row was designed by Fogarty Finger and sits on the corner of Park Row and Ann Street in the Financial District, directly south of City Hall Park.

Amenities at the building include two outdoor terraces, a dog run, a gym, a catering kitchen and landscaped rooftop terraces, according to New York YIMBY.

Circle F Capital launched sales at the building — which sits on the former site of J&R Music and Computer World, shuttered in 2014 — in January 2025, with studios starting at $850,000, 6sqft reported. Its penthouse — temporarily off the market — will cost you a little more coin, however, with recent pricing at $15 million, according to Streeteasy. Its lucky future resident will enjoy four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms and a 1,470-square-foot wraparound terrace.

Eenhoorn didn’t respond to a request for comment. Circle F Capital couldn’t be reached. Walker & Dunlop and PCCP declined to comment.

