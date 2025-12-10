CenterSquare Investment Promotes Two From Within to Co-CIO

CenterSquare Investment Management has promoted a pair of its executives to share the role of chief investment officer, where they are expected to combine securities expertise with private real estate deal flow.

The commercial real estate asset manager, which has $14 billion in assets under management, announced Tuesday that Dean Frankel, previously global head of real estate securities, and Rob Holuba, previously managing director of private equity real estate, will now serve as co-chief investment officers.

Both Frankel and Holubua have longstanding ties to the firm. Frankel joined CenterSquare in 1997, while Holuba started in 2013.

“This appointment underscores CenterSquare’s continued advancement and overall commitment to maintaining the highest standard of fiduciary responsibility on behalf of investors,” the firm wrote in a release.

Frankel and Holuba will replace CenterSquare CEO E. Todd Briddell, who had been carrying the additional role of CIO for several months.

In a statement, Briddell argued that placing shared responsibilities in the CIO role will help the firm innovate its strategy and respond to new opportunities while simultaneously maintaining a disciplined approach to risk management.

“The co-CIO structure brings greater balance, depth and resilience to our investment platform,” said Briddell.

