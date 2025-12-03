In Southern California, Bob Graziano wears a lot of hats.

The former vice chairman of J.P. Morgan Chase and previous president and chief operating officer of the Los Angeles Dodgers is bringing his talents to L.A.’s Westside. Graziano has been tapped to serve as chief strategy officer for Cain’s One Beverly Hills resort project — which is expected to have an 11-figure valuation as one of the most expensive developments underway in the U.S.

As an industry veteran with more than four decades of leadership experience in sports, finance and business, Graziano will help shape One Beverly Hills’ partnerships, scope and overall realization to maximize the landmark project’s economic, cultural and civic impact on the region.

Construction on the 17.5-acre development went vertical last week, and will result in the tallest development in the famed enclave, near the ritzy Golden Triangle district, anchored by Rodeo Drive. One Beverly Hills will feature two luxury residential towers, a 10-story, Aman-branded hotel and residence building, 200,000 square feet of retail and 10 acres of lush green space.

Aside from his 18 years with the Dodgers, Graziano is a staple in L.A.’s cultural and civic scene. He currently serves as chair of the L.A. Sports & Entertainment Commission, and also serves on the 2026 L.A. World Cup Host Committee, the 2027 Super Bowl Host Committee, and as a trustee of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Foundation.

“Graziano’s leadership, relationships and deep understanding of Los Angeles will be invaluable as Cain brings Aman, one of the world’s foremost leaders in luxury hospitality and lifestyle, to the West Coast and introduces the landmark One Beverly Hills to the city and region.”

The first phase of the project is slated for completion in 2027. Once finished, One Beverly Hills is expected to generate $40 billion in local economic impact over the next 30 years.

